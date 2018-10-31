Manohar Parrikar convenes cabinet meeting at home; Minister says he is fully fit

October 31, 2018 9:43 PM

Amid political uncertainty in the state rising due to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's illness, a state minister said that except the fact that the meeting did not take place at the Secretariat, everything else was like a normal cabinet meeting.

He also claimed that the chief minister was fully fit and discussed the agenda in the state cabinet meeting. (ANI)

“CM is fully fit. He participated in the discussion, gave his valuable suggestions. Except the fact that the meeting didn’t take place at the Secretariat, everything else was like a normal cabinet meeting,” Goa Panchayat Minister, Mauvin Godinho told news agency ANI.

The cabinet meeting was held after a gap of about three months. The last cabinet meeting was held in August this year when the monsoon session of the state assembly was underway.

He emphasised that the ailing CM need a little rest and functioning of the state machinery would not be impacted. The minister added that the CM would meet BJP party workers on Thursday.

“CM needs a little rest. He is meeting party people tomorrow, agenda has been cleared. Normal functioning won’t be impacted,” the state minister said.

Over the last couple of days, Congress party has demanded a photographic proof of the Chief Minister’s well-being. At present, Parrikar is being treated for advanced pancreatic cancer and he has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York and Delhi. His absence has created a leadership vacuum in the coastal state even as the opposition has demanded that he step aside to focus on treatment.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA and Goa’s former deputy chief minister Francis D’Souza returned to the state Wednesday after undergoing medical treatment in the United States for nearly two months. D’Souza, 63, is suffering from an undisclosed ailment and he had been admitted to a private hospital in the US.

“I don’t know the details of the political situation in the state. Let me take a stock of the situation and get back to you in two days,” he told reporters, amid speculation surrounding the health of Goa CM.

