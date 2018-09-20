Manohar Parrikar admitted at AIIMS: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan visits ailing Goa CM

According to hospital sources, the Goa chief minister had undergone a series of tests at the premier health institute. (Reuters)

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan visited ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Thursday. Sixty-two-year-old Parrikar is admitted at the old private ward under Dr Pramod Garg, professor of gastroenterology, and is under observation.

According to hospital sources, the Goa chief minister had undergone a series of tests at the premier health institute. Parrikar was flown to the national capital owing to his declining health on Saturday.

He had returned from the US in the first week of September, days after which he was admitted to a hospital at Candolim in north Goa. Earlier this year, he had undergone a three-month-long treatment in the US.