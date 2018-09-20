​​​
  3. Manohar Parrikar admitted at AIIMS: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan visits ailing Goa CM

Manohar Parrikar admitted at AIIMS: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan visits ailing Goa CM

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan visited ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Thursday.

By: | New Delhi | Published: September 20, 2018 3:38 PM
Manohar parrikar, health update, health news, health news today, news update, latest news, trending news, According to hospital sources, the Goa chief minister had undergone a series of tests at the premier health institute. (Reuters)

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan visited ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Thursday. Sixty-two-year-old Parrikar is admitted at the old private ward under Dr Pramod Garg, professor of gastroenterology, and is under observation.

According to hospital sources, the Goa chief minister had undergone a series of tests at the premier health institute. Parrikar was flown to the national capital owing to his declining health on Saturday.

He had returned from the US in the first week of September, days after which he was admitted to a hospital at Candolim in north Goa. Earlier this year, he had undergone a three-month-long treatment in the US.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top