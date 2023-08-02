Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that the state is committed to its stand of ensuring that the culprits behind the violence that unfolded in Nuh and other districts of the state since Monday. Addressing a press conference today, the Chief Minister said that the state government will ensure that the damages are recovered from the perpetrators behind it.

The violence that began at a religious procession in Nuh on Monday spread to other districts of the state, leading to widespread damage to public and private property. “We have brought a law and provisions are there (to recover losses from those found guilty). While the government will bear losses for loss of public property, there has also been significant loss to private persons as well. We will ensure that rioters found guilty pay for the damages they have caused,” CM Khattar said.

Also Read: Haryana violence: Ensure no hate speech at VHP, Bajrang Dal rallies, SC directs states

The Chief Minister said that investigations have been initiated and action will be taken based on the findings of the probe. “We will ensure that no innocent is punished,” he added.

Speaking to journalists two days after the violence broke out in Nuh during a religious procession, killing six persons in the state so far, Khattar said that the government is in the process of assessing the damages and asked citizens who faced a loss of movable and immovable property to register on the government portal by August 18.

Also Read: ‘Enough police’: Cleric killed in Gurugram violence had reassured family of safety

Advising people to refrain from spreading or believing rumours, Khattar said that the priority of the government is to ensure normalcy in the region. When asked specifically about the allegations that fugitive cow vigilante Monu Manesar and Congress MLA Mamman Khan had a role to play in the Nuh violence, the CM said that investigations were underway and that people should not jump to any conclusions until the probe concludes.

“We have made adequate arrangements to ensure that peace is maintained. Twenty paramilitary forces companies have been called. 14 of them have been deployed in Nuh, 3 in Palwal, 2 in Gurugram and 1 in Faridabad. We have demanded the deployment of four additional companies for other places as well today,” he said, adding that six people, including two civilians, have died in the violence and 116 people have been arrested while 90 others have been detained.