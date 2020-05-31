Modi’s Mann Ki Baat: Pain, agony, and ordeal of poor, labourers can’t be expressed in words

In his Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi said that pain of the poor and labourers hit hard by coronavirus crisis cannot be explained in words.

PM Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that no section in the country is untouched by the coronavirus-induced crisis. Addressing the fellow citizens in his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme, PM Modi acknowledged that although all classes of people have suffered during the pandemic, it is the poor and labourers who have suffered the worst.

“Their pain, their agony, and their ordeal can’t be expressed in words,” PM Modi said, adding that the Centre and state governments are making efforts to provide relief and employment to migrant labourers.

The Prime Minister also highlighted how people are working to help those affected and praised the railways’ exercise to transport huge numbers of migrant workers to their home.

“Our railway personnel are at it day and night. From the centre, states, to local governance bodies, everybody is toiling around the clock. The way our railway men are relentlessly engaged, they too are front line Corona Warriors. Safely transporting lakhs of labourers in trains and buses, caring for their food, arranging for their quarantine in every district, testing, check up and treatment is an ongoing process on a very large scale,” he said.

The problem suffered by the poor during the crisis has been a reason for introspection and served as lessons for the future, he said, noting that it has underscored the pain of the country’s eastern region which has lagged behind other regions in development, the PM said.

“In the pain of our labourers, we can witness the pain of the Eastern parts of the country. The very region which has the potential to be the country’s growth engine, whose workforce possesses the capability and might to take the country to greater heights,” he said.

“The pandemic has hit every corner of the world and India is also not untouched by it,” he said as he spoke about the pain of the people.

Modi noted how India has fared much better than many other countries in fighting the pandemic and also lauded innovative spirit and the sense of service shown by people in different parts of the country.

“When we glance at the world, we can actually experience the magnitude of the achievements of people of India. Our population itself is many times that of most countries. The mortality rate of Corona too is a lot less in our country. All of us deeply regret the loss that we had to undergo. But whatever we have been able to save is a result of the collective resolve of the country. In a country as big as ours, everyone is determined to put up a fight; the entire campaign is people driven,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that a big part of the economy has reopened, with railway and air traffic being resumed partially and set to be scaled up in the coming days. He asked people to be “extra careful” and stick to precautions like maintaining social distance and wearing masks as the economy gradually opens up.

“A major chunk of the economy is open now. There should be no laxity in maintaining six feet distance, wearing masks and staying indoors as much as possible. We need to be more vigilant now,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said that India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 8,380 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s tally to 1,82,143, while the death toll rose to 5,164. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 89,995.