Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi urges people to celebrate festivals with modesty in times of Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished citizens on the occasion of Dussehra in his monthly Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday and urged them to celebrate with caution while stating that the festival marks the victory of patience over crises. PM also said that the victory against Coronavirus was certain because people are living with great restraint and celebrating festivals with modesty.

Recalling the exuberant festivities of previous years in his monthly address, PM said, “Previously, a large number of people used to gather in Durga Pandal. It was a fair-like atmosphere during Durga Pooja and Dussehra, but this time it didn’t happen. Many more festivals are to be observed, we have to work with restraint during this Corona crisis.”

PM urged citizens to also look out for those close associates of society like sanitisation workers, housekeepers and guards who worked tirelessly during lockdown to impart their duties. “Without them our lives would have been very difficult. Now in festivals, we have to take them along,” he opined.

With other festivals like Eid, Sharad Purnima, Valmiki Jayanti, Dhanteras, Diwali, Chhathh Puja, Gur Nanak Dev Jayanti ahead, PM reminded people that large gatherings are still banned and asked them to exercise restraint.

Prime Minister also urged people to remember soldiers protecting the borders while celebrating festivals. In his Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi said, “We must also remember our brave soldiers, who are guarding our borders even in these festival times. We must celebrate only after remembering them. We must light a lamp for these brave sons and daughters of Mother India.”

PM Modi also paid glowing tributes to India’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose birth anniversary falls on October 31, and asked people to work for the country’s unity through their words and deeds.