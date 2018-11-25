Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi says he kept this programme apolitical, never carried praise for government

PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation through the 50th edition of Mann Ki Baat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday through the 50th edition of his radio programme – Mann Ki Baat. PM Modi said that he is often asked why he chose radio as a medium to connect with his countrymen. To explain this, he narrated an incident. He said that in 1998 when he was a BJP worker, he got to know about India’s nuclear test through radio. “When I became Prime Minister, it was natural for me to turn towards strong, effective medium. And in 2014, when I took charge as Pradhan Sevak, Principal Servant, it was my wish to reach out to masses with glorious saga of our country’s unity,” he said.

The prime minister recently said that a survey was done on Mann Ki Baat which revealed that 70% of respondents on average happen to be listeners who regularly tune in to ‘’Mann Ki Baat’.

“Most people believe that greatest contribution of ‘MannKiBaat’ has been enhancement of feeling of positivity in our society. Medium of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has promoted many mass revolutions. India Positive has been subject of quite extensive discussion,” he said.

He added that people are with this programme through TV, FM Radio, Mobile, Internet, Facebook Live, periscope and Narendra Modi App too.

In this age when Radio was fading into oblivion, why did Modi opt for airwaves? Let me quote incident: PM @narendramodi #PMonAIR #MannKiBaat50 #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/aXIuldiZnc — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 25, 2018

PM Modi said that he has kept the show apolitical. “Some young friends attempted study over many episodes of ‘Mann Ki Baat’. They did analysis of all episodes to calculate frequency of occurrence of particular words; whether words that were oft-repeated! One of their findings was that, this programme remained apolitical,” he said.

“When MannKiBaat commenced, I had firmly decided that it would carry nothing political, or any praise for Govt, nor Modi for that matter anywhere. Modi may come and go, but this country will never let go of its UNITY & permanence, our culture will always be immortal.”

He said that the biggest achievement of 50 episodes of MannKiBaat is that one feels like talking to close acquaintance and not to Prime Minister, and this is true democracy.

“Mann Ki Baat is very simple task for me. Every time before Mann Ki Baat, letters are received from people sharing their ideas and view points on My Gov and Narendra Modi Mobile App and people record messages in their own voice on toll free number – 1800117800,” PM Modi said, while explaining how he prepares for the show.

The prime minister thanked his colleagues from All India Radio, FM Radio, Doordarshan, other TV Channels and the Social Media. He said that it is due to their hard work that Mann Ki Baat reaches maximum number of people.

“Team from All India Radio prepares each episode for broadcast in a number of regional languages. Some of them very aptly narrate in a voice and style resembling that of Modi’s. In this way for those 30 minutes they become Narendra Modi,” he said.

The very first episode of Mann Ki Baat had aired in October 2014. In that episode, PM Modi had urged the citizens to use at least one khadi product, saying it would help poor weavers. A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office issued Friday said that after the episode was aired, the sale of khadi products went up by 120 per cent.

The programme is broadcast every month on the last Sunday on the All India Radio and the Doordarshan.