Mann ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi praises Punjab farmers keeping away from stubble burning

PM Narendra Modi praises Punjab farmers keeping away from stubble burning (Twitter image)

On a day Delhi recorded its worst air quality of this season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday hailed farmers from Punjab who do not burn stubble in fields and help save the environment.

He also said, while the world, especially the West, is discussing environmental protection and trying to find new ways to adopt a balanced lifestyle, India is also facing a similar problem.

“But, for its solution we only have to look inwards, to look into our glorious past and our rich traditions and especially have to understand the lifestyle of our tribal communities,” he said.

In his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address, he praised the northeastern states for making a “grand progress” in organic farming.

On the issue of stubble burning which leads to massive air pollution, he referred to Gurbachan Singh, a Punjab farmer, who asked his would be parents-in-law to promise that they will not burn ‘parali’ or stubble in their fields.

“You can well imagine the social strength this statement had. This point made by Gurbachan Singh ji appears quite ordinary but this reveals how tall and strong his personality is and we have seen that there are many families in our society who connect their individual matters with the benefit of the society as a whole,” he said.

He said the people of Kallar Majra in Nabha district of Punjab mix the stubble with sand by ploughing their fields rather than burning the stubble and adopt the necessary technology for the process.

“Congratulations to brother Gurbachan Singh ji! Congratulations to the people of Kallar Majra and of all those places who are making their best efforts to keep the environment clean and pollution free.

“All of you are carrying forward the Indian tradition of a healthy lifestyle as a true successor. Just as a sea is formed by collection of tiny drops, similarly, a small constructive step, plays a vital role in creating a positive environment,” he said.

Delhi recorded its worst air quality of this season Sunday as a thick haze engulfed the national capital which continued to grapple with deteriorating air quality.

The overall Air Quality Index of Delhi was recorded at 381 which falls in the very poor category, the highest of this season and just points below severe pollution level, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board.

Authorities attribute the dip in air quality to localised factors like construction dust, vehicular pollution as well as regional factors like pollution due to stubble burning from Punjab and Haryana.

The prime minister also said tribes with their traditions and rituals were the best examples of coexistence with nature.

“This is one subject that inspires us to look into our dignified past and our ancient traditions,” he said.

“To live in consonance and closed coordination with the nature has been an integral part of our tribal communities. Our tribal brethren worship trees and plants and flowers like gods and goddesses,” Modi added.

He referred to Bhils of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Bishnois of Rajasthan and Mishmi tribes of Arunachal Pradesh to drive home his point.

Modi said while the tribal community believes in very peaceful and harmonious co-existence, if somebody tries to harm and cause damage to their natural resources, they do not shy away from fighting for their rights.

He gave the example of Birsa Munda , who struggled against the British Empire to save forest land.