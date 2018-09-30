Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi praises Indian Armed Forces; pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation in 48th edition of Mann Ki Baat. (Source: Twitter)

Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday morning. PM Modi started his address by talking about the Indian Army and the surgical strike conducted by it on Pakistan, two years ago. The Prime Minister said the entire country is proud of its armed forces. “My dear countrymen, Namaskar! There must be hardly any Indian who doesn’t feel proud of our Armed Forces, our army jawans, our soldier. Every Indian, irrespective of region, caste, religion, sect or language, is ever eager to express joy and show solidarity with our soldiers,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that India is committed to world peace and remembered the brave Indian soldiers who fought in Haifa. He said that India is among the highest contributors to UN peacekeeping forces. “Our soldiers will give a befitting reply to whosoever makes an attempt to destroy the atmosphere of peace and progress in our Nation,” he said. PM added that India has never eyed someone else’s territory maliciously which itself shows its commitment and dedication towards peace.

PM Modi also praised the Indian Air Force for its role in the past. “In 1947, when Pakistani attackers resorted to an unprecedented attack, it was indeed our Air Force which ensured that Indian Soldiers and armaments reached the battlefield promptly,” he said.

The prime minister praised Indian naval officer Abhilash Tomy and his courage while adding that he is an inspiration to all the youngsters.

He said 2nd October will be a special day this year as it marks the start of Gandhi Ji’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations and added that Gandhi Ji was a Lok Sangrahak who endeared himself to people across all sections of society “The Gandhi charter that continues to inspire us all,” he added.

“For two years from now on, we are going to organise various programmes throughout the world on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy has inspired the whole world.”

He also paid tribute to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The programme was broadcast on All India Radio and Doordarshan at 11 am along with YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, information and broadcasting ministry. It will be repeated in regional language versions at 8 PM. In the 47th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ last month, Prime Minister Modi assured justice to Muslim women through Triple Talaq Bill. He also expressed his sympathy for those affected by floods in Kerala.

The Prime Minister had also congratulated all players who had won medals for the country in the 18th edition of Asian Games in Indonesia last month.

