Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi thanks Saudi government for changes in Haj policy, US for returning artefacts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while addressing the 103rd edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’ thanked the Saudi Arabia government for making changes in the Haj policy due to which 4,000 Muslim women performed Haj without ‘mehram’ (male companion).

The PM spoke about letters received from women who have returned after completing the Haj pilgrimage without ‘mehram’. “I thank Saudi Arabia government for instituting women coordinators to help women without male companions,” he said.

Speaking about floods that have wreaked havoc across India, including the national capital Delhi, the PM said that Indians have shown the power of collective effort.

“Past few days have been full of worry and trouble due to natural calamities. People had to suffer in many places due to many flooding rivers like Yamuna. Incidents of landslides have also occurred in hilly areas,” he said.

Calling for continuing the tradition of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ tradition, PM Modi urged people to hoist the tricolour at home to mark Independence Day. The PM also cited a record plantation of 30 crore saplings in a day in Uttar Pradesh, saying it’s an example of public participation and awareness.

He also expressed gratitude towards the United States for returning “over 100 rare and ancient artefacts” belonging to India.

“Statues belonging to the Chola dynasty, the busts of Lord Murugan attached to Tamil Nadu’s culture, 1000-years old Lord Ganesha’s statue have been returned to India from the US. A few days ago, there was a craze across social media, America has returned us over 100 rare and ancient artefacts. These artefacts returned to India are 250 to 2500 years old,” the PM said.

The PM also spoke about his recent visit to Frace, where he met an over 100 years old Yoga practitioner named Charlotte Chopin, who has been practising Yoga for the last 40 years. “She credits her health and longevity to Yoga,” PM Modi said.

The ‘Mann ki Baat’ address of the PM is usually delivered on the last Sunday of the month.