Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi says people from Kashmir to Kanyakumari have come in support of Kerala, remembers Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the 47th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday morning. In his address, PM Modi talked about the Kerala floods and said that entire India is with the state in this difficult time. PM Modi said that he knows that Kerala will soon come out of this situation. He said that during these times, we get to see great examples of humanity. “From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, everyone is trying to contribute for Kerala in whatever way possible. People from all walks of life have come in support of the people of Kerala,” he said while praising the NDRF jawans who have been involved in the rescue operations.

In his speech, PM Modi greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and also talked about Janmashtami which will be celebrated next week. He took a call from a girl named Chinmayi who asked the prime minister to talk about the Sanskrit Language, since it is Sanskrit Day today. PM Modi acknowledged her and greeted all those who are associated with the Sanskrit language and added that the language is deeply connected with our culture. He mentioned Mattur village from Karnataka which still uses the Sanskrit language for day to day communications.

The prime minister also conveyed greetings on Teacher’s Day.

Remembering the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, PM Modi said that entire world was sad on August 16. He said even though Bajpayee wasn’t active in politics for the last 10 days, there was no decline in his popularity in India or across the world.

He said India will always be in debt of Atal Bihari Vajpayee for changing the Indian politics. “Atal Ji brought a very distinctive and positive change in India’s political culture,” PM Modi added.

“It was decided during the tenure of PM Vajpayee to fix the size of Council of Ministers to 15% of the size of the State Assemblies. Atal Ji also made the anti-defection law stricter,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also congratulated his MP colleagues for a productive monsoon session. He said that this was a session devoted to social justice and youth welfare.

Talking about the Asian Games 2018, PM Modi congratulated all the Indian athletes who have won medals. He said that players are winning medals in sports like rowing and wushu, in which India didn’t have a great record.

The address was streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, AIR and DD News and AIR's website – www.allindiaradio.gov.in.

In his last radio address, PM Modi had talked about the miraculous rescue of the Thai football team and had hailed the spirit of Thailand government. He had remembered India’s noted freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad, highlighted the significance of Yoga, and hailed the Goods and Services Tax as a “celebration of honesty”.