Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi urges people to join ‘Run For Unity’ on Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary

PM Modi, Mann Ki Baat Live Streaming: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people in the country in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme at 11 AM on Sunday, the day India celebrates Diwali. It will be the 58th episode of the monthly radio programme. The speech will be broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan. It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of the PMO, I&B Ministry, AIR and DD News. All India Radio will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will also be repeated at 8 PM.
In his last Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister had urged the people to celebrate Diwali in a safe manner to avoid the incidents of fire or loss of a life caused due to the use of firecrackers.
In Diwali we burst fire crackers of all kinds! But, sometimes fire is caused due to carelessness. An injury can also occur. I urge all of you to take utmost care of yourself and also celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm. I extend many felicitations to you.
Festivals are occasions that awaken a new consciousness in our lives. And especially during Diwali, it is customary in every family to buy something new, get something from the market in smaller or larger quantity. 'I had once said that we should try to buy local products. The more we try to buy our local things; the Gandhi 150 will become a great event in itself,' he said.
PM Modi said that on behalf of our countrymen, "I commend the Indian Army for this amazing commitment. I also express my gratitude." He noted that Siachen as a glacier is a source of rivers and clean water and therefore, running a cleanliness campaign here means ensuring clean water for those who live in low-lying areas and also use the water of rivers like Nubra and Shyok.
Today, if one story that rings from home to home, and rings far and wide, is heard from north to south, east to west and from every corner of India, then that is the story of cleanliness and sanitation.
On 31st October, on the same day former Prime Minister of our country Smt. Indira ji was assassinated. It was a traumatic moment for our country. Today, I pay homage to her too.
On one hand, machinations went on to generate tension for week or two, but, when the decision was taken on Ram Janmabhoomi, the govt, political parties, social organizations, civil society, representatives of all sects and saints gave restrained and balanced statements. "There were attempts to reduce the tension in the sociopolitical environment. But I remember that day vividly. And whenever I do that, I get happy that the dignity of the judiciary was very proudly honoured and no allowance for any heated discourse or tension was made anywhere. These incidents should always be remembered as they impart us a lot of strength. That day, that moment, instills in us all a sense of duty. It is an example how the voice of unison can bestow strength upon our country," he said.
My dear countrymen, our nation has always been very proactive and alert in strengthening unity and communal harmony in the country. "If we look around us, we will find many examples of individuals who have been working ceaselessly to foster communal harmony. But sometimes it so happens, that the efforts of the society and its contribution, get wiped from out collective memory," he said.
As you know that 31st October every year since 2014 has been celebrated as 'National Unity Day'. This day imparts the message to protect the unity, integrity and security of our country at any cost. "Running is beneficial for the mind, body and soul. During Run For Unity not only do we have to run, but in doing so the spirit of FIT India is also reflected," he said.
For our nation and the constituent states, as well as for the tourism industry, this Statue Of Unity can be a subject of research. Which Indian will not be imbued with pride for the fact that recently, Time magazine has included the ‘Statue of Unity’ in its list of 100 important tourist destinations around the world.
31st of October, 2018, is the day when the Statue of Unity, in memory of Sardar Saheb was dedicated to the nation and the world. It is the tallest statue in the world. It is double in height compared to the 'Statue of Liberty' located in the US. The distinction of having the world's highest statue fills every Indian with pride; the head of every Indian is held high. You will be happy to note that in a year, more than 26 lakh tourists visited the 'Statue of Unity'.
Further, PM Modi said that Lakshadweep is one of the most beautiful landscapes in India. "Soon after Partition in 1947, our neighbour had cast an eye on Lakshadweep; a ship bearing their flag was sent there. When Sardar Patel was informed of this, he wasted no time in initiating stern action." "He urged the Mudaliar brothers, Arcot Ramaswamy Mudaliar and Arcot Laxman Swamy Mudaliar to immediately undertake a mission with people of Travancore to Lakshadweep and take the lead in unfurling the Tricolour there. Following his orders, the Tricolour was prompty unfurled there and the nefarious dreams of the neighbour of annexing Lakshadweep were decimated within no time. After this incident, Sardar Patel asked the Mudaliar brothers to personally ensure all assistance for development of Lakshadweep. Today, Lakshadweep is contributing significantly in India's progress," he said.
Our country will always be indebted to Sardar Patel for his steller role in the Constituent Assembly. He strove to ensure enshrinement of fundamental rights that obliterated any possibility of discrimination on the basis of caste and community. All of us know that as India’s first home minister, SardarPatel undertook the colossal, historic task of integrating Princely states. "Scrutinizing the minutest of events closely was his rare quality," he said.
In 1921, in the Congress Session in Ahmedabad, thousands of delegates from across the country were slated to participate. "Sardar Patel was entrusted with overlooking all the arrangements. He utilised this opportunity in improving the city's water supply network. He ensured that not a single person would face a problem on account of water," he said.
PM Modi said that Sardar Patel was a 'Man of Detail' in the true sense of the term. "Along with that, he was also adept at organising skills. Chalking out plans and devising strategies was his core forte," he said.
PM Modi also recalled the role of Sardar patel in the country's independence. "I am sure all of you remember the significance of the 31st of October. This day marks the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the unifying force in bonding us as a Nation; our Hero. On the one hand Sardar Patel, possessed the rare quality of uniting people; on the other, he was able to strike a balance with people who were not in ideological agreement with him," he said.
PM Modi said that Guru Nanak Ji undertook many significant spiritual journeys called ‘Udaasi’. Carrying the message of harmony and equality, he traveled north, south, east and west, meeting people, saints and sages. "Gurunanak Jhira Sahib is a famous place in Bidar dedicated to him, cherishing reminiscences of him," he said.
PM Modi said that on the 12th of November, 2019, the country will celebrate the 550th Prakashotsav of Guru Nanak dev ji. "It will be celebrated across the world. The luminescence of Guru Nanak Dev ji’s influence can be felt not only in India but around the world," he said.
Pm Modi said that well known 17th century poetess Sanchi Honnamma has penned a poem in Kannada that embodies the same thought, the same words pertaining to every Lakshmi of India that we referred to.
In his speech, PM Modi thanked the people of India for celebrating "Nari Shakti". "We had decided to do something different this Diwali. I had urged all of you to celebrate India’s Nari Shakti, the power and achievement of women, thereby felicitating the Lakshmi of India," he said.
To make this Diwali memorable, what could be a better way than an attempt to let light spread its radiance, encouraging positivity, with a prayer to quell the feeling of animosity? Festival tourism has its own exciting attractions. Our India, the country of festivals, possesses limitless possibilities in the realm of festival tourism.
PM Modi begins his address by wishing countrymen on the occasion of Diwali. "On the pious festival of Deepawali, greetings to all of you. We are familiar with the lines of the Shlok - "Shubham Karoti Kalyanam, Aarogyam Dhansampadaa. Shatrubudhdhi Vinashaay, Deepajyoti Namoustute".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Diwali. Prime Minister wished the people on the occasion through his message on Twitter: "May this festival of lights bring new light to the lives of all of us and our country will always be lighted with happiness, prosperity and good fortune."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the nation to tune to AIR and Doordarshan chennels to connect with him on the occasion of Diwali when he will address the countrymen in mann Ki Baat.
This is the Prime Minister's 58th episode of the monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. The first Mann Ki Baat programme was broadcast on the occasion of Vijayadashami on 3 October 2014. The former President of the United States Barack Obama was a part of the January edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', which was aired on 27 January 2015.
In a bid to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mann ki Baat" monthly radio talk, the Congress is starting its "Desh ki Baat" programme from Saturday and will telecast it live on social media platforms.