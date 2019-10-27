Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi urges people to join ‘Run For Unity’ on Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary

PM Modi to share thoughts in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Diwali

PM Modi, Mann Ki Baat Live Streaming: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people in the country in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme at 11 AM on Sunday, the day India celebrates Diwali. It will be the 58th episode of the monthly radio programme. The speech will be broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan. It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of the PMO, I&B Ministry, AIR and DD News. All India Radio will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will also be repeated at 8 PM.

In his last Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister had urged the people to celebrate Diwali in a safe manner to avoid the incidents of fire or loss of a life caused due to the use of firecrackers.

