Mann Ki Baat (Episode 67) Live: PM Narendra Modi to address the nation on transformation of India

PM Modi had held his last Mann Ki Baat address to the nation on June 28.

Mann Ki Baat (Episode 67) Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation with his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat program today at 11 am. The Prime Minister is likely to discuss the story of transformation and positive changes brought in society due to the collective efforts of people in the upcoming 67th episode of Mann Ki Baat. PM Modi had informed via his Twitter account that he will touch upon inspiring anecdotes that brought in transformation in our society. He also invited active participation from countrymen and asked them to come with their recorded audio messages and post it on various platforms such as the NaMo app and MyGov website. “I am sure you would be aware of inspiring anecdotes of how collective efforts have brought about positive changes. You would surely know of initiatives that have transformed many lives. Please share them for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 26th!” PM Modi had said on his Twitter timeline on July 11.

PM Modi had held his last Mann Ki Baat address to the nation on June 28 and said that India’s resolve is bigger than any challenge it faces and history shows evidence of India’s fighting spirit. PM Modi had then said “There could be any number of challenges but our history shows that we have always overcome them. We have emerged stronger after challenges.”

The last episode of Mann Ki Baat also saw PM Modi’s continuous pitch for making India into a self-reliant India under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat program. PM Modi had cautioned the citizens to stay vigilant and aware of the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country to protect lives and livelihoods.