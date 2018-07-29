Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to address nation in 46th edition of radio programme shortly

PM Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 46th edition of his monthly radio address “Mann Ki Baat” shortly.

Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 46th edition of his monthly radio address “Mann Ki Baat” at 11 AM today. The live address will be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, All India Radio (AIR) and DD News. The programme will also be broadcasted on AIR’s website – www.allindiaradio.gov.in. AIR will also broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

In the 45th edition of the radio programme, the Prime Minister had highlighted the significance of Yoga and said that it helps in realising the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumkabam. He had also recalled Guru Nanak and said his teachings endeavoured to eradicate caste-based discrimination prevalent in the society.