​​​
  3. Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to address nation in 46th edition of radio programme shortly

Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to address nation in 46th edition of radio programme shortly

Mann Ki Baat LIVE: The live address will be streamed on the YouTube channels of PMO, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, All India Radio and DD News. The programme will also be broadcasted on www.allindiaradio.gov.in.

By: | Updated:Jul 29, 2018 11:00 am
mann ki baat time, narendra modi mann ki baat, mann ki baat modi, mann ki baat live, narendra modi live, mann ki baat live streaming, mann ki baat live telecast, mann ki baat coverage, mann ki live show, mann ki baat live updates, live updates mann ki baat programme PM Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 46th edition of his monthly radio address “Mann Ki Baat” shortly.

Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 46th edition of his monthly radio address “Mann Ki Baat” at 11 AM today. The live address will be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, All India Radio (AIR) and DD News. The programme will also be broadcasted on AIR’s website – www.allindiaradio.gov.in. AIR will also broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

In the 45th edition of the radio programme, the Prime Minister had highlighted the significance of Yoga and said that it helps in realising the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumkabam. He had also recalled Guru Nanak and said his teachings endeavoured to eradicate caste-based discrimination prevalent in the society.

 

Live Blog

PM Modi Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates:

11:00 (IST) 29 Jul 2018
Hear PM Narendra Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" on your mobiles today!
10:56 (IST) 29 Jul 2018
Stay tuned for Mann Ki Baat LIVE!
10:55 (IST) 29 Jul 2018
PM Modi's monthly radio address today

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation in the 46th edition of his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'. The address will be screened live on Doordarshan. The live show will be also streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, All India Radio (AIR).

Go to Top