Mann ki Baat: Mission Chandrayaan a symbol of the spirit of ‘new India’, says PM Modi

Mission Chandrayaan has become a symbol of the spirit of ‘new India’, which wants to win under all circumstances and knows how to win in any situation, PM Modi said, while addressing the 104th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
PM Modi at ISRO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the scientists of ISRO on success of Chandrayaan-3 Mission at ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), in Bengaluru, Saturday, Aug 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)

While addressing the 104th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Chandrayaan-3 is a living example of “women power” as several women scientists and engineers were directly involved in the historic mission.

In a giant leap for its space programme, India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on August 23, making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface. The mission also propelled the country to an exclusive club of four, after the US, China and erstwhile Soviet Union, to master the technology of soft-landing on the Moon.

The PM said daughters of India are now challenging even space which is considered infinite. “When the daughters of a country become so ambitious, then who can stop that country from becoming developed,” he said.

Mission Chandrayaan has become a symbol of the spirit of ‘new India’, which wants to win under all circumstances and knows how to win in any situation, the prime minister said. “There is one aspect of this mission, which I especially want to discuss with you. When the capability of women power is added, the impossible becomes possible,” he said.

“Many women scientists and engineers were directly involved in this entire mission, they have handled many important responsibilities such as project director and project manager,” he noted.

The PM also announced the naming of the Chandrayaan-3 landing site as Shiv Shakti point and the crash site of the failed Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019 as Tiranga point.

He also highlighted the increase in India’s importance as a global leader, adding that India is fully ready for G20 leaders summit.

The Prime Minister stated that in the month of September, when G20 is scheduled to take place, India will witness its growth as a global leader, as leaders of 40 countries will participate in the summit hosted by India.

“As 60 cities hosted over 200 meetings. G20 delegates were in awe of India’s diversity,” the PM added.

First published on: 27-08-2023 at 11:53 IST

