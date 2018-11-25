Mann Ki Baat Live: PM Narendra Modi’s 50th radio address today

Mann Ki Baat live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s iconic initiative to connect with the nation through a radio address that was started in October 2014 turns 50 on Sunday. The programme is broadcast every month on the last Sunday across All India Radio and Doordarshan. It was in October 2014 when the PM delivered his very first broadcast where he had urged citizens to use at least one khadi product, saying it would help poor weavers. The Prime Minister selects a different issue (with social, national as well as international implications) for all his programmes. Till date, the programme has covered issues like education of the girl child, tackling exam stress, climate change, drug menace and many more.
Ahead of the 50th broadcast of the programme, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had tweeted, “more than 90% of respondents in a survey agreed that the programme is spreading awareness & positivity, with ‘Cleanliness’ and ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ being the highest topics of public interest.”
In his last Mann Ki Baat address PM Narendra Modi said that India is setting new records not on in the field of sports but also in uncharted areas. Giving an example he spoke of about para athlete Narayan Thakur. Thakur, Divyang by birth, won a gold medal for India in this year's para Asian Games.
PM Narendra Modi had said during his 49th address that this year too,India fortunate to be hostMen’s Hockey World Cup 2018 in Bhubaneshwar. The PM said that the Hockey World Cup will start November 28 and end on December 16. "Each Indian who plays any game or has interest in any game has definite interest in Hockey. India has golden history in Hockey. India has produced many great hockey players. Even today, players of Team India are encouraging younger generation," he said.
During his 49th Mann Ki Baat programme, PM Narendra Modi referred to Gurbachan Singh's story urging people farmers not to burn stubble. He said that when Gurbachan Singh's son was to be married, he told bride’s parents that marriage would be performed in solemn manner. But then he said that he had one condition. "You will be surprised to know Gurbachan Singh asked bride’s father that he will not burn parali or stubble in their fields." he said that this condition he placed reflects the true strength of our society.
In the September address, PM Modi had remembered the role of Indian soldiers in the battle of Haifa. He said: "We recently celebrated 100 years of the Haifa War of Israel on 23 September, we remembered the brave soldiers of Mysore, Hyderabad & Jodhpur Lancers who liberated Haifa." CLICK HERE TO READ ABOUT THE BATTLE OF HAIFA
In the August radio address, PM Modi had remembered Bharat Ratna Dr M Visvesvaraya saying, “lakhs of farmers and common people continue to benefit from the Krishna Raj Sagar Dam built by him.” The Engineering community in India celebrates Engineers Day on September 15 every year as a tribute to Dr Visvesvaraya.
“In this lineage of great engineers, we were blessed with a diamond whose work is still a source of wonder for all. He was Bharat Ratna Dr M Visvesvaraya,” he said. “He is greatly revered in that part of our country and the whole nation remembers him with great respect and regard. In his memory, 15th September is observed as Engineers Day.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat today. This will be his 50th programme. The programme on radio was started after Modi took over as PM in 2014. In each of his programmes PM takes over social isses and discuss them with his listeners. He even praise people from all walks of life who make contributions for the country's development in different ways.