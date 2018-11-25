Mann Ki Baat Live: PM Narendra Modi’s 50th radio address today

Mann Ki Baat live!

Mann Ki Baat live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s iconic initiative to connect with the nation through a radio address that was started in October 2014 turns 50 on Sunday. The programme is broadcast every month on the last Sunday across All India Radio and Doordarshan. It was in October 2014 when the PM delivered his very first broadcast where he had urged citizens to use at least one khadi product, saying it would help poor weavers. The Prime Minister selects a different issue (with social, national as well as international implications) for all his programmes. Till date, the programme has covered issues like education of the girl child, tackling exam stress, climate change, drug menace and many more.

Ahead of the 50th broadcast of the programme, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had tweeted, “more than 90% of respondents in a survey agreed that the programme is spreading awareness & positivity, with ‘Cleanliness’ and ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ being the highest topics of public interest.”