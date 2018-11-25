  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Mann Ki Baat Live: PM Narendra Modi’s 50th radio address today

Mann Ki Baat Live: PM Narendra Modi’s 50th radio address today

By: | Updated:Nov 25, 2018 9:49 am

Mann Ki Baat live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's iconic initiative to connect with the nation through a radio address that was started in October 2014 turns 50 on Sunday.

Mann Ki Baat, Mann Ki Baat live, Mann Ki Baat live updates, Mann ki baat liv streaming, Narendra Modi, radio address, Modi radio address, India newsMann Ki Baat live!

Mann Ki Baat live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s iconic initiative to connect with the nation through a radio address that was started in October 2014 turns 50 on Sunday. The programme is broadcast every month on the last Sunday across All India Radio and Doordarshan. It was in October 2014 when the PM delivered his very first broadcast where he had urged citizens to use at least one khadi product, saying it would help poor weavers. The Prime Minister selects a different issue (with social, national as well as international implications) for all his programmes. Till date, the programme has covered issues like education of the girl child, tackling exam stress, climate change, drug menace and many more.

Ahead of the 50th broadcast of the programme, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had tweeted, “more than 90% of respondents in a survey agreed that the programme is spreading awareness & positivity, with ‘Cleanliness’ and ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ being the highest topics of public interest.”

Live Blog

Mann Ki Baat | Check live updates here

09:49 (IST) 25 Nov 2018
When PM spoke of para athlete Narayan Thakur

In his last Mann Ki Baat address PM Narendra Modi said that India is setting new records not on in the field of sports but also in uncharted areas. Giving an example he spoke of about para athlete Narayan Thakur. Thakur, Divyang by birth, won a gold medal for India in this year's para Asian Games.

09:46 (IST) 25 Nov 2018
PM on India hosting Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018

PM Narendra Modi had said during his 49th address that this year too,India fortunate to be hostMen’s Hockey World Cup 2018 in Bhubaneshwar. The PM said that the Hockey World Cup will start November 28 and end on December 16. "Each Indian who plays any game or has interest in any game has definite interest in Hockey. India has golden history in Hockey. India has produced many great hockey players. Even today, players of Team India are encouraging younger generation," he said.

09:44 (IST) 25 Nov 2018
In last programme he had urged farmers not burn stable

During his 49th Mann Ki Baat programme, PM Narendra Modi referred to Gurbachan Singh's story urging people farmers not to burn stubble. He said that when Gurbachan Singh's son was to be married, he told bride’s parents that marriage would be performed in solemn manner. But then he said that he had one condition. "You will be surprised to know Gurbachan Singh asked bride’s father that he will not burn parali or stubble in their fields." he said that this condition he placed reflects the true strength of our society.

09:43 (IST) 25 Nov 2018
In last programme he had urged farmers not burn stable

During his 49th Mann Ki Baat programme, PM Narendra Modi referred to Gurbachan Singh's story urging people farmers not to burn stubble. He said that when Gurbachan Singh's son was to be married, he told bride’s parents that marriage would be performed in solemn manner. But then he said that he had one condition. "You will be surprised to know Gurbachan Singh asked bride’s father that he will not burn parali or stubble in their fields."

09:42 (IST) 25 Nov 2018
When PM talked about Battle of Haifa

In the September address, PM Modi had remembered the role of Indian soldiers in the battle of Haifa. He said: "We recently celebrated 100 years of the Haifa War of Israel on 23 September, we remembered the brave soldiers of Mysore, Hyderabad & Jodhpur Lancers who liberated Haifa." CLICK HERE TO READ ABOUT THE BATTLE OF HAIFA

09:41 (IST) 25 Nov 2018
When PM Modi praised Dr M Visvesvaraya

In the August radio address, PM Modi had remembered Bharat Ratna Dr M Visvesvaraya saying, “lakhs of farmers and common people continue to benefit from the Krishna Raj Sagar Dam built by him.” The Engineering community in India celebrates Engineers Day on September 15 every year as a tribute to Dr Visvesvaraya.

“In this lineage of great engineers, we were blessed with a diamond whose work is still a source of wonder for all. He was Bharat Ratna Dr M Visvesvaraya,” he said. “He is greatly revered in that part of our country and the whole nation remembers him with great respect and regard. In his memory, 15th September is observed as Engineers Day.”

READ | Who is Dr M Visvesvaraya

09:38 (IST) 25 Nov 2018
PM to address Mann Ki Baat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat today. This will be his 50th programme. The programme on radio was started after Modi took over as PM in 2014. In each of his programmes PM takes over social isses and discuss them with his listeners. He even praise people from all walks of life who make contributions for the country's development in different ways.

In January 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the ever joint radio address alongside an American President. During that address, both PM Modi and US President Barack Obama had shared some personal stories and accounts and answered questions like “what makes you smile after a long day at work?” or “did you ever think you would reach the position you have reached today?,” according to PTI.
Switch to Hindi Edition