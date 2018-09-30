Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 11 AM

Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 48th edition of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme at 11 am today. The programme will be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, All India Radio (AIR) and DD News. Similarly, the edition of this programme will also be telecasted on AIR’s official website- www.allindiaradio.gov.in. The All India Radio will also telecast the programme in other regional languages immediately after the Hindia broadcast. However, the people can also hear ‘Mann Ki Baat’ by giving a missed call on 1922 through their mobile phones.
The programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ is a unique initiative of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reach the people throughout the country. The programme aims to connect with the common man on a regular basis and to inform them about the various schemes, initiatives, of the Union government. The programme was officially started on October 3, 2014.
Live Blog
PM Modi Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates:
In the 47th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken on several issues like Kerala floods, Asian Games 2018, Triple Talaq Bill and Raksha Bandhan. In his speech, the Prime Minister said that India stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kerala. The PM also appreciated the efforts shown by Air Force, Army, Navy, BSF, CISF, RAF, NDRF for conducting the rescue and relief operations in flood-hit Kerala.
Speaking about Triple Talaq Bill, the Prime Minister said it was passed in Lok Sabha but could not be passed in Rajya Sabha. He also assured Muslim women that the entire nation is with them and will ensure so that they can get justice. He also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who had passed away on August 16, 2018, and said that he changed India's political culture.
The previous editions of 'Mann Ki Baat' were telecasted on following dates:-
Part 1- October 3, 2014Part 2- November 2, 2014Part 3- December 14, 2014Part 4- January 27, 2015Part 5- February 22, 2015Part 6- March 22, 2015Part 7- April 26, 2015Part 8- May 31, 2015Part 9- June 28, 2015Part 10- July 26, 2015Part 11- August 30, 2015Part 12- September 20, 2015Part 13- October 25, 2015Part 14- November 29, 2015Part 15- December 27, 2015Part 16- January 31, 2016Part 17- February 28, 2016Part 18- March 27, 2016Part 19- April 24, 2016Part 20- May 22, 2016
On September 21, 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested the common people to share their ideas and thoughts for 'Mann Ki Baat'.