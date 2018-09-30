Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 11 AM

Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 48th edition of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme at 11 am today. The programme will be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, All India Radio (AIR) and DD News. Similarly, the edition of this programme will also be telecasted on AIR’s official website- www.allindiaradio.gov.in. The All India Radio will also telecast the programme in other regional languages immediately after the Hindia broadcast. However, the people can also hear ‘Mann Ki Baat’ by giving a missed call on 1922 through their mobile phones.

The programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ is a unique initiative of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reach the people throughout the country. The programme aims to connect with the common man on a regular basis and to inform them about the various schemes, initiatives, of the Union government. The programme was officially started on October 3, 2014.