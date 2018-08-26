Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address 47th edition of monthly radio programme today

Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: The radio programme will be also repeated in regional language versions at 8 PM.

Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will again address the nation in his 47th edition of “Mann Ki Baat” today. The PM’s trademark monthly radio programme will be broadcasted on All India Radio and Doordarshan at 11 am. The live radio address will be also streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, AIR and DD News and AIR’s website – www.allindiaradio.gov.in. AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The radio programme will be also repeated in regional language versions at 8 PM.

In the last radio programme, PM Modi hailed the spirit of Thailand government, Thailand navy, officials, the football team and their acquaintances for the Thai cave rescue. He also asked students to focus on hard work and not cut-offs. He said that students should indulge in learning new things and skills. The Prime Minister had highlighted the significance of Yoga and said that it helps in realising the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumkabam.