Mann ki Baat live: PM Modi begins address to the nation

The Mann Ki Baat is a monthly radio programme of PM Narendra Modi.

Prime minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on Sunday in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’. This will be the third radio broadcast since Modi began his second term in June. The programme will be broadcast live on All India Radio, DD News and DD National.

In his last address, Prime Minister Modi had spoken about the successful launch of Chandrayaan 2. Modi lauded the Chandrayaan 2 mission for being Indian to the core. “It is a totally swadeshi and home grown mission. We are now eagerly waiting for September, when Lander Vikram & Rover Pragyan will land on lunar surface,” the PM had said.

The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of the month and suggestions, stories and ideas are invited from people for it.

