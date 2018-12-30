Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 11 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 51st edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. The address, which will begin at 11, will be aired on DD National and DD News. During the programme, Prime Minister Modi shares his ideas and answers to questions received from across the country.

Last month, the Prime Minister delivered 50th address in which he talked about how radio “truly connected with the masses and that it was a mighty means of getting across”.

“In terms of the reach & depth of communication, radio has been incomparable. I have been nursing that feeling ever since, acknowledging its power & strength. Hence when I became the Prime Minister, it was natural for me to turn towards a strong, effective medium,” the prime minister said while responding to a question on why he choose radio over other means such as social media and mobile apps.

Explaining why he began the monthly programme, the Prime Minister said that it was his wish to reach out to the masses with the great story of India. “From remote villages to Metro cities, from farmers to young professionals … the array just prompted me to embark upon this journey of ‘Mann Ki Baat’,” he said.