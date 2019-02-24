Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi to address nation on 53rd episode at 11 am

Mann Ki Baat 2019 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation on Sunday, on the 53rd episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. This will the PM Modi’s first address to the nation ever since the deadly Pulwama Attack in Jammu and Kashmir, and he is likely to talk about it in today’s episode
The PM’s address is broadcast across the country through All India Radio, DD News, DD National and is also streamed on YouTube channels Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, All India Radio and the Prime Minister’s office. The programme will be aired at 11 am. One can also listen to Mann ki Baat in ‘Narendra Modi Mobile App’ as well.
Last month, PM Modi delivered this year’s first ‘Mann ki Baat’ – which he began by paying tribute to Sri Shivakumara Swami of Siddaganga Mutt and said that the government is “happy we fulfilled demand to make Netaji files public.” In the last edition, he also showered praise on the Election Commission of India – for conducting the election of such massive scale, and to celebrate the ‘National Voter’s Day’.
PM Modi also talked about Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, his painting, poet Ravidas – whose jayanti was around the corner. Apart from these, he also touched down on ‘Khelo India’ and how it has been transforming the youth and paving way for a ‘New India’; and the continuing success of Indian Space Research Organisation.
Following the Pulwama Attack, the country witnessed an unprecedented increase in attacks against the Kashmiris across the country. Several people across the country have also been detained in connection to the attack across the country. Yesterday PM Modi denounced the attacks saying, “such incidents should not happen in this country.”
PM Modi is likely to talk about the attack on today's Mann ki Baat.
PM Modi will be addressing the nation for the first time since the deadly Pulwama attack, which led to the death of at least 40 CRPF jawans. A local Kashmiri militant drove a car ladened with over 200 kg of explosive, into a CRPF convoy on Jammu-Kashmir highway on February 14.
The terror attack has been declared as one of the worst attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, in decades.
In the 52nd episode of Mann ki Baat PM Modi talked about how India created world record by launching 104 satellites simultaneously from the same spacecraft, the Chandrayaan-2 mission will soon make India's presence felt on the moon. "The number of successful space missions attempted since the country's independence till 2014 have been equal to those successfully completed in the past four years," said PM Modi