Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi to address nation on 53rd episode at 11 am

Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi to address nation on 53rd edition at 11 am

Mann Ki Baat 2019 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation on Sunday, on the 53rd episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. This will the PM Modi’s first address to the nation ever since the deadly Pulwama Attack in Jammu and Kashmir, and he is likely to talk about it in today’s episode

The PM’s address is broadcast across the country through All India Radio, DD News, DD National and is also streamed on YouTube channels Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, All India Radio and the Prime Minister’s office. The programme will be aired at 11 am. One can also listen to Mann ki Baat in ‘Narendra Modi Mobile App’ as well.

Last month, PM Modi delivered this year’s first ‘Mann ki Baat’ – which he began by paying tribute to Sri Shivakumara Swami of Siddaganga Mutt and said that the government is “happy we fulfilled demand to make Netaji files public.” In the last edition, he also showered praise on the Election Commission of India – for conducting the election of such massive scale, and to celebrate the ‘National Voter’s Day’.

PM Modi also talked about Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, his painting, poet Ravidas – whose jayanti was around the corner. Apart from these, he also touched down on ‘Khelo India’ and how it has been transforming the youth and paving way for a ‘New India’; and the continuing success of Indian Space Research Organisation.