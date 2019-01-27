Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi begins first Mann Ki Baat of 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation in the 52nd episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. This is his first radio address of 2019. The address began at 11 am and is being aired on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan. The radio address is also being streamed on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry.
PM Modi’s first radio address this year comes just a day after India celebrated the 70th Republic Day. Last year, Prime Minister Modi had addressed the nation on December 30. In his previous address, PM remembered what and how the country progressed in 2018. Recalling the achievements, the PM said: “The year 2018 saw the launching of the world’s biggest health insurance scheme ‘Ayushman Bharat’. Electricity reached each & every village of the country this year.”
He further said that noted world institutions have accepted that the country has taken strides in the area of poverty alleviation at a record pace. “On account of the unwavering resolve of our countrymen, swachchata, sanitation coverage is rapidly advancing towards crossing the 95% mark,” the Prime Minister added.
Mann Ki Baat is a monthly radio programme through which Prime Minister Modi connects with millions of people and share ideas and stories.
India has given birth to innumerable great men. On Jan 23, the country celebrated birth anniversary of Netaji. On this occasion I was fortunate to get opportunity to inaugurate museum dedicated to heroes who fought in India’s freedom struggle: PM
A museum dedicated to Netaji, Indian National Army; Yaad-e-Jalian, reminiscences of Jalianwala Bagh, 1857 – India's 1st war of Independence constitute premises of ‘Kranti Mandir’, that has been dedicated to the nation: PM
This year, our country will go to the Lok Sabha Elections. First time ever, young persons born in the 21st Century to exercise their Right to Vote in Lok Sabha Polls. I urge young generation to register themselves as voters if they are eligible: PM
This month, our country received very sad news. Dr Shri Shri Shri Shivakumar Swamiji of District Tumukur, Karnataka was no more. Swamiji dedicated his entire life to Social Service. I have had fortunate opportunity to be blessed by Swamiji. In 2007, on the occasion of the centenary celebration of Swamiji, our former President Dr Kalam had paid a visit to Tumukur: PM