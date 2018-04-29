Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi addresses nation, talks about ‘Fit India’

Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi, in the last edition of his eminent radio show, emphasised the importance of healthcare and preventive health care awareness.

Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation today with the 43rd edition of his radio show, Mann Ki Baat. The Prime Minister will share his thoughts on the programme that will broadcast on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and also on the Narendra Modi mobile application. The show will also stream on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Doordarshan News. Mann ki Baat is now also available as an Alexa skill. Union Minister Vijay Goel, along with the people of Village Bharthal, will be joining the PM’s Mann Ki Baat radio programme at the residence of former Nigam Parishad, Ramniwas, in Dwarka, Delhi. PM Modi, in the last edition of his eminent radio show, emphasised the importance of healthcare and preventive health care awareness. He spoke about the extensive work being undertaken by his officials to set up Health Wellness Centres across the country. In the same edition, a 3D animation depicting the Prime Minister performing ‘Trikonasana’ (the triangle posture) yoga was also released.

Here are PM Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates:

11:21 AM: Modi evoked feeling of celebration as the holy month of Ramzan is nearing and said that Prophet Mohammad believed that if you have something in excess then you must share it with the needy. That is why the concept of charity is important during Ramzan.

11:14 AM: PM praised Rabindranath Tagore’s poems and writing and asserted that besides being a poet he was a teacher at heart.

11:07 AM: PM requested students and citizens of the country to join with Sports, HRD and Drinking water department and participate in ‘Swacch h Bharat Summer Internship 2018’.

11:05 AM: PM Modi spoke about the benefits of Yoga and about his animated Yoga video.

11:01 AM: PM Modi urges citizens to join Fit India movement. Modi announced that the movement of ‘Fit India’ without any expense is called ‘YOG’.

10:59 AM: Behind the success of athletes, there are support of friends, family, coach and a lot of people. I thank them for keeping faith, says PM Modi. Modi asserted that most of the medal winner in this edition of CWG were women athletes.

10:56 AM: PM Modi spoke of wrestlers and paddlers acquiring medals in every competition. PM spoke of Manika Batra winning gold in individual event in Table Tennis for the first time.

10.45 AM: He said that in the Union Budget 2018, a major decision had been taken to ensure that farmers got a fair price for their produce.

10.35 AM: In the last edition, Modi had said that the months ahead were very crucial for the farmers in the country. He said that he had received a number of letters on agriculture.

10.25 AM: In the last edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi talked about how several people in the country had achieved their dreams through sheer hard work and determination that led to the development of the society as a whole.

10.15 AM: The last edition of Mann Ki Baat aired on March 25, 2018.

10.00 AM: The Prime Minister will address the nation on the 43rd edition of his radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, shortly!