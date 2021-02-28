Mann Ki Baat Live: PM Modi may share stories related to art, culture and tourism today

In January’s episode of Mann Ki Baat, Modi appealed to people to write and share stories about freedom fighters and their struggle to mark India’s 75th Independence Day.

Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon be addressing this year’s second Mann Ki Baat on Sunday at 11 am. The Prime Minister on Saturday took to Twitter to announce the latest episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and asked people to tune in. Last week on February 15, PM Modi via his social media handle had invited Indians to step forth and share some inspiring stories that are related to the field of culture, art, and tourism. According to his tweet, Modi said he would love to hear some motivational anecdotes from people of the country that will be shared in his monthly programme in February. “Through inspiring examples, January’s #MannKiBaat highlighted diverse topics ranging from art, culture, tourism and agri innovation,” read the tweet. Modi shared a link along with a toll-free number where people can record their messages in Hindi or English and send it to the government.

Through inspiring examples, January’s #MannKiBaat highlighted diverse topics ranging from art, culture, tourism and agri innovation. Would love to hear more such motivating anecdotes for the programme in February, which will take place on the 28th. https://t.co/p0Xen3YXuC pic.twitter.com/dSlNqAf9Ut — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2021

In January’s episode of Mann Ki Baat, Modi appealed to people to write and share stories about freedom fighters and their struggle to mark India’s 75th Independence Day. It is to note that ‘Mann ki Baat’ is a monthly radio programme that Modi addresses to the nation and is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month.