Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi appeals to countrymen to start mass movement for water conservation

This is PM Narendra Modi’s first Mann Ki Baat after the Lok Sabha elections results.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people of the country and abroad in his Mann Ki Baat programme through the radio at 11 am on Sunday. This will be his first radio address after assuming office for the second term. In a tweet, PM Modi said that he looking forward to interacting with fellow citizens after a four months gap.

“After four long months, Mann Ki Baat is back to do what it has always loved- celebrate the power of positivity and the strengths of 130 crore Indians!” he tweeted.

PM Modi had signed off the last episode of the radio programme in February ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. He had expressed confidence of his party’s victory in the elections and had said that the radio programme will resume after the results.

The Mann Ki Baat is a monthly radio programme of PM Narendra Modi. The programme is broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan. Besides, it is also streamed live on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, AIR and DD News. It will also be simultaneously broadcast on AIR’s website www.allindiaradio.gov.in. AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will be repeated at 8 PM.