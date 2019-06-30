Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi appeals to countrymen to start mass movement for water conservation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people of the country and abroad in his Mann Ki Baat programme through the radio at 11 am on Sunday. This will be his first radio address after assuming office for the second term. In a tweet, PM Modi said that he looking forward to interacting with fellow citizens after a four months gap.
“After four long months, Mann Ki Baat is back to do what it has always loved- celebrate the power of positivity and the strengths of 130 crore Indians!” he tweeted.
PM Modi had signed off the last episode of the radio programme in February ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. He had expressed confidence of his party’s victory in the elections and had said that the radio programme will resume after the results.
The Mann Ki Baat is a monthly radio programme of PM Narendra Modi. The programme is broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan. Besides, it is also streamed live on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, AIR and DD News. It will also be simultaneously broadcast on AIR’s website www.allindiaradio.gov.in. AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will be repeated at 8 PM.
On International Yoga Day, Pm Modi said that once again, the Yoga Day was celebrated together with fervor and enthusiasm. He said Yoga was not just practiced everywhere, but was also celebrated collectively. "There were instances of three-four generations of each family coming together to participate on Yoga Day," he said.
PM Modi asked people to share ideas for water conservation using the (hashtag) #JanShakti4JalShakti. "Come let us join water conservation, and involve ourselves in making a list of more and more innovative methods to motivate people to conserve water," he said.
PM Moidi said that everyone should leade this movement in their own fashion. "We must wake up the society, unite the society and join the society in this endeavour. You will see, we will find change occurring in front of our own eyes," he said.
My first request is that just like cleanliness drive has been given shape of a mass movement by countrymen, let's also start a mass movement for water conservation.
My second request to be the countrymen is to share many traditional methods that have been in use over the centuries in our country for the conservation of water. I urge all you to share these traditional methods of water conservation.
My third request to all of you is that share the information concerning the people who are making significant contributions towards water conservation.
PM Narendra Modi noted that water scarcity affects many parts of the country every year. He said that keeping the importance of water in mind, a new Jalashakti Ministry has been created in the country to allow faster decision-making on all subjects related to water. "You will be surprised that only 8% of the water received from rains in the entire year is harvested in our country," he said.
PM Modi said that he was reading comments on Narendra Modi App and Mygov and came to know that many people have written a lot about the prevailing water problem.
PM Modi noted that this was the first time ever, that women have enthusiastically voted, as much as men did. "I congratulate Election Commission and every person connected with the electioneering process and salute the aware voters of India," he said.
PM Narendra Modi said that just recently, our country celebrated a mega festival of democracy, a mammoth Election Campaign, from rich to poor, all were happily eager in this festival to decide the fate of their country. He noted that the number of people who voted in Lok Sabha elections in 2019 is more than the entire population of America, close to double figure. The total number of voters in India exceeds the entire population of Europe. "In the 2019 Loksabha Election, India saw over 61 crore voters exercising their franchise. It was the largest democratic Election ever held in the world," he said.
Modi said that the collective torment on the loss of democracy was evident. He said that perhaps, nowhere else in the world had citizens voted, without bothering about other rights & requirements, just for the sake of saving democracy. And the country had witnessed one such Election in 1977.
Without taking name of the Congress, PM Modi said that when Emergency was imposed, resistance against it was not limited to the political arena or politicians; the movement was not curtailed to the confines of prison cells. "There was an outrage in the conscience of one and all," he said.
PM Modi said that amidst hectic election engagements, many people asked me a flurry of questions on why I had gone up to Kedarnath. "I shall not reveal other things today, but I certainly want to tell you that perhaps in that solitary cave, I got an opportunity to fill up the vacuum caused due to the long pause that Mann Ki Baat had to go through," he said.
PM Modi said that he missed 130 crore people in the last four months. "I just used my words, my voice and that is why, I was not missing the programme. I was missing you. I was undergoing a bout of emptiness," he said. Modi said that there came a moment when I felt the need to reach out to you immediately after elections concluded. Then I thought No! The established Sunday sequence should be maintained. But this Sunday has made one wait endlessly!
PM Modi said that the rigours of Elections called for hectic preoccupation, but one thing that was missing was the sheer joy of Mann Ki Baat. For me, it was like experiencing a kind of void. It used to be a chat in a genial atmosphere amidst the warmth of one’s own family of 130 crore countrymen; we would listen, we would re-iterate; at times our expressions would turn into an inspiration for someone close to us.
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has appealed to the people to listen to PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme and encourage others to do so. "There is perhaps no other Prime Minister who communicates with the people as a family member and a well wisher every month. I appeal to the people to listen to 'Mann Ki Baat' programme and encourage others as it is a unique programme to ensure participation of the people towards nation building," Javadekar tweeted in Hindi.
