Mann Ki Baat Live: PM Narendra Modi says NCC a Tri-services organisation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people of country in his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme at 11 AM today. This will be the 59th episode of the PM’s radio address. PM Modi’s speech will be broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio, Doordarshan and also on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, PMO and I&B Ministry. AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will also be repeated at 8 in the evening. The Prime Minister uses this programme to deliver his voice to the general masses in rural areas.
In his last Man Ki Baat address, PM Modi had spoke about the Ayodhya case. He had urged people to maintain peace and recalled how political parties and the civil society played a role in uniting people when efforts were made to polarise the country ahead of the 2010 Allahabad High Court ruling on the Ayodhya land dispute.
Highlights
PM Modi made an appeal to the school boards and management of all the states of the country that Fit India Week should be celebrated in every school, in the month of December.
PM Modi mentioned that by now people must be familiar with the Fit India Movement. He said that Fit India doesn’t mean just exercising the mind or making fitness plans on paper or merely looking at fitness apps on the laptop or computer or on a mobile phone. Not at all you’ve to sweat it out. The food habits have to change.
PM Modi asked every citizen to come forward on the of December 7 and everyone should possess the flag of the Armed Forces on that day; everyone should also contribute. "Come. On this occasion, let us express our gratitude for the indomitable courage, valour and spirit of dedication of our Armed Forces and remember the brave soldiers," he said.
Modi said that we should never forget that Armed Forces Flag Day is celebrated on the 7th of December. "This is the day when we pay homage to our brave soldiers, for their valour, their sacrifices; we also contribute," he said.
PMModi said that NCC is a Tri-services organization comprising the Army, Navy and Air Force. NCC means, cultivating qualities of Leadership, patriotism, selfless service discipline & hard work as an integral part of one’s character; thrilling journey of imbibing them into one’s habits.
PM Narendra Modi said that all of us know that India’s National Cadet Corps. "NCC is one of the largest uniformed youth organizations of the world," he said.
PM Narendra Modi said that "since I too have been a cadet once, I consider myself to be a cadet even, today."
PM Modi noted that every year, fourth Sunday of month of November is celebrated as NCC Day. Generally speaking, our young generation is more likely to remember ‘Friendship Day’, without fail. But there are many people who, equally keep in mind NCC Day. "At the outset on the occasion of NCC Day, I extend my best wishes to all NCC Cadets, both former and present," he said.
PM Narendra Modi begins his speech. He said that today’s episode begins with the young people of the young nation, their enthusiasm, patriotism and the sense of selfless service that envelops them.
