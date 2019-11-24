Mann Ki Baat Live: PM Narendra Modi says NCC a Tri-services organisation

PM Narendra Modi to address nation through Mann Ki Baat programme today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people of country in his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme at 11 AM today. This will be the 59th episode of the PM’s radio address. PM Modi’s speech will be broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio, Doordarshan and also on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, PMO and I&B Ministry. AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will also be repeated at 8 in the evening. The Prime Minister uses this programme to deliver his voice to the general masses in rural areas.

In his last Man Ki Baat address, PM Modi had spoke about the Ayodhya case. He had urged people to maintain peace and recalled how political parties and the civil society played a role in uniting people when efforts were made to polarise the country ahead of the 2010 Allahabad High Court ruling on the Ayodhya land dispute.

