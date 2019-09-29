Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi wishes Lata Mangeshkar on her 90th birthday

PM Modi to address nation through his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme

Mann Ki Baat Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address nation on Sunday through his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’. The programme will be aired at 11 am across all AIR channels, DD National, DD News and DD Bharti. This will be PM Modi’s first radio address after his return from the US and fourth since he was re-elected for a second term in May. PM Modi returned to New Delhi on Saturday evening from the US to a rousing welcome by BJP workers. Addressing the party workers at the airport, he said that respect and enthusiasm for India has increased significantly since 104 and termed it as a memorable welcome.

In his August ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, the Prime Minister had pitched for launching a new movement against single-use plastic from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. India will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary on October 2. On the occasion, PM Modi will declare the entire nation “Open Defecation Free” (ODF) at an Ahmedabad event that will be attended by 20,000 sarpanches from across India.

