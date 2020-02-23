Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Modi says 3 lakh artisans gained employment opportunities through Hunar Haat

Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to visit Hunar Haat near India Gate in Delhi. Addressing the nation through his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, he said that nearly three lakh artisans have gained opportunities of employment through the fest. “A few days ago, at a small place at HunarHaat in Delhi, I witnessed hues of our country’s diverse expanse, cultures, traditions, cuisines & the warmth of emotions,” he said. In the previous edition on January 26, PM Modi had said violence never resolves any issue. “No problem in the world can be solved by creating another. It can be solved by seeking an optimal solution,” he said in an apparent reference to violence during anti-CAA protests. “Solidarity should be the key to resolving every issue. And brotherhood should foil every attempt to divide us,” the PM added.
Highlights
PM Modi said that children, youth in India are increasingly taking a keen interest in Science & Technology. When I was in Bengaluru during Chandrayan2, I witnessed immense enthusiasm & fervor on part of children present there. There was no sign of drowsiness from any angle. "To give a fillip to this very enthusiasm in children & young people; ISRO launched a facility to sit, watch rocket launching at Sriharikota. Online booking is also possible through a link provided on ISRO," he said.
PM Modi said that the great Tamil poetess Avvaiyar writes - "Katrathu Kai man alavu Kalladathu Ulagalavu"- This means, what we know is but just a handful of sand; what we do not know is like a universe in itself.
PM Modi said that biologists have discovered a new species of fish whose habitat is within the caves of Meghalaya. It is believed that this fish is the largest among aquatic species found under the surface of caves. 'It lives in dark, dark underground caves, with little chance of light reaching in. Scientists are perplexed at the ability of this large fish to survuve in such deep caves,' he said. It is a matter of joy that our India, and especially Meghalaya is home to a rare species. It lends a new facet to India’s bio-diversity, he added.
PM Modi said that throughout the year, India is home to many migratory species. "We are told that more than 500 varieties of birds fly in from varied regions. Recently, Gandhinagar host to COP13 convention, where this phenomenon was mulled over, discussed and deliberated," he said.
PM Modi informed that it is a matter of pride for that for next 3 years, India will chair the COP convention on migratory species.
PM Modi said that listening to a divyang woman at Hunar Haat was source of fulfillment. She told me that earlier she used to sell paintings on pavement. Her life changed after she connected with Hunar Haat. Through Hunar Haat, close to 3 lakh artisans gained opportunities of employment.
PM Modi narrated the story of a divyang lady painter at the Hunar Haat. He urged the people to visit the fest.
PM Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his montly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.
If you missed listening PM Modi's speech on radio, just dial a four-digit toll-free number -- 1922 to listen to his Mann Ki Baat programme. The service was launched in 2016.
PM Narendra Modi has tweeted that he will be addressing the nation on Sunday at 11 AM through radio.
In January 2015, then US President Barack Obama had joined PM Modi in his radio programme. The two leaders jointly addressed the nation. The programme was aired on January 27, 2015. Obama was the chief guest for the Republic Day celebration in 2015.
Today's Mann Ki Baat is the 62nd episode. The programme is aired on the last Sunday of every month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the people of India through this programme and raises various important issues.
PM Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat today. His speech will begin at 11 AM. The PM's address will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan.