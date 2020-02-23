Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Modi says 3 lakh artisans gained employment opportunities through Hunar Haat

PM Modi said that 3 lakh artisans have gained opportunities of employment through the Hunar Haat.

Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to visit Hunar Haat near India Gate in Delhi. Addressing the nation through his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, he said that nearly three lakh artisans have gained opportunities of employment through the fest. “A few days ago, at a small place at HunarHaat in Delhi, I witnessed hues of our country’s diverse expanse, cultures, traditions, cuisines & the warmth of emotions,” he said. In the previous edition on January 26, PM Modi had said violence never resolves any issue. “No problem in the world can be solved by creating another. It can be solved by seeking an optimal solution,” he said in an apparent reference to violence during anti-CAA protests. “Solidarity should be the key to resolving every issue. And brotherhood should foil every attempt to divide us,” the PM added.

