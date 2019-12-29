Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Modi hails parliamentarians for breaking 60 years records, says Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha been very productive

Young generation is extremely talented: PM Modi

PM Modi said that young people such as these, are known by myriad terms. He said, "For some they are millennials; others call them generation Z ot Gen Zee too, and broadly speaking, one thing that has captured the collective psyche is that this is the 'Social Media Generation'." He added, "All of us experience that this generation is extremely talented. It thrives on the dream to do something. It has its own set of opinions. And best part is, especially in the case of India; according to me, they appreciate the system."