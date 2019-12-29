Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Modi hails parliamentarians for breaking 60 years records, says Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha been very productive

Mann Ki Baat Luve Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the parliamentarians for breaking 60 years record in terms of productivity. Addressing the people through his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme, PM Modi said that Parliament is the temple of our democracy. “Today, I wish to proudly mention, that the parliamentarians that you have elected have broken all the records of the last 60 years. In the last 6 months, both the sessions of the 17th Lok Sabha have been very productive,” he said.
We consider our Parliament as the temple of our democracy. Today, I wish to proudly mention, that the parliamentarians that you have elected have broken all the records of the last 60 years. "Lok Sabha's productivity stands at 114%, while that of Rajya Sabha is 94%. And prior to that in the budget session, it had a productivity of 135%. Oftem Parliament functioned till late at night," he said.
India is quite advanced in the field of astronomy, and we have taken path-breaking initiatives in this field. 'We have a giant meter-wave telescope near Pune. Not just that, in Kodaikkaanal, Udagamandala, Guru Shikhar and Hanle Ladakh as well, powerful telescopes are located,' he said. We have a giant meter-wave telescope near Pune. Not just that, in Kodaikkaanal, Udagamandala, Guru Shikhar and Hanle Ladakh as well, powerful telescopes are located. ISRO has an astronomical satellite called ASTROSAT. ISRO is planning to launch a satellite called Aditya, to study the sun.
My dear countrymen, can we pledge, that by 2022, when we achieve 75 years of independence we insist and remain steadfast at least, for about two-three years on buying local products? “Come, we will buy only local, products, emphasize on local products, carrying the fragrance of the sweat of our countrymen - That will be the exultant moment of my free India; let these be the dreams with which we proceed!" he said.
PM Modi said, "Whenever I hear about the police personnel of Phulpur or their families, you will also recollect, that I had urged from the ramparts of Red Fort on the 15th of August, requesting the countrymen to buy local produce preferably." Friends, Mahatma Gandhi viewed this spirit of Swadeshi as a lamp illuminating the lives of millions as well as bringing prosperity in the lives of the poorest of the poor.
On one hand, in Bettiah in Bihar, a group of alumni took up the task of health care delivery, on the other, some of Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh have inspired the entire region with their tenacity. These women of Phulpur were hampered by financial constraints and poverty, but, they had the resolve to do something for their families and society. I especially congratulate the local police and their families, who encouraged these women entrepreneurs by purchasing slippers for themselves and their families made by these women.
All of us study in myriad colleges, universities & schools. But after completing studies, Alumni Meets are joyous occasions. If this union comprises a shared purpose, a resolve, an emotional connect, it lends additional hues to the event. I wish to present before you a special occasion. Just recently, I came across on the media, a story on the Bhairavganj Health Centre in the West Champaran district of Bihar. At this Bhairavganj Health Centre, thousands of people from neighbouring villages converged for a free health check up. This was not a government programme, nor was it a government initiative. This was a step taken as part of an Alumni Meet organized by former students of the local K.R. High School. They named it Sankalp 95.Sankalp 95 means, the resolve undertaken by the 1995 Batch of that High School.
PM Narnedra Modi also mentioned about Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's recent visit to Kutch. "And it’s a matter of joy that our Vice President too visited the Desert Festival held in Rann of Kutch, Gujarat for the inauguration. When our Hon’ble President & Vice President are visiting such important tourist destinations in India, it is bound to inspire our countrymen. I urge you too to travel & visit these places,"he said.
PM Modi said that whoever visits the place (Vivekananda Rock Memorial), naturally experiences a surge of inner energy, a sense of positivity; the resolve to contribute something to the country.
On birth anniversary of Vivekanand on January 12, the day India celebrates National Youth Day, PM Modi asked every young person should give a thought to this responsibility, taking on resolve or the other for this decade. "Many of you must be aware of the rock in Kanyakumari where Swami Vivekanand ji had entered into the meditative state, the spiritual ‘Antardhyan’. That very rock Memorial is completing 50 years of existence."
PM Narendra Modi said that the new generation is an embodiment, a reflection of a new system, a new order, a new age, a new thought. "These are the very people who have to elevate the country to greater heights," he said. He also referred to Swami Vivekanand's observation about youths “My faith is in the younger generation, the modern generation; out of them will come my workers”. "This generation will play a major role in modernizing India; I feel it beyond any doubt," the PM said.
Praising the young generation, the PM said, 'Not just that, they prefer to follow the system. And in the event of the system not responding properly, they get restless and even courageously question the system itself! I consider this attribute as a virtue.'
PM Modi said that young people such as these, are known by myriad terms. He said, "For some they are millennials; others call them generation Z ot Gen Zee too, and broadly speaking, one thing that has captured the collective psyche is that this is the 'Social Media Generation'." He added, "All of us experience that this generation is extremely talented. It thrives on the dream to do something. It has its own set of opinions. And best part is, especially in the case of India; according to me, they appreciate the system."
PM Modi said one thing certain about the decade to come is, it will witness active contribution of those who were born in 21st century, in country’s progress; these are people who are growing up, understanding the significant issues pertaining to this century.
PM Narendra Modi begun his speech by extending New Year greetings to the counrtymen. He said, "In a matter of just three days, not only will 2019 wave good bye to us, we shall usher our selves into a new year and a new decade, the third decade of 21st Century."
Today's Mann Ki Baat is the 60th episode. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the people of India through this programme. He uses the programme to raise various important issues. The monthly programme is aired on the last Sunday of every month.
PM Narendra Modi tweeted that he is looking forward sharing thoughts with the people of country.
PM Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. The programme will begin at 11 AM. His speech will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan.