Mann ki Baat Live: PM Modi to address nation at 11am today

The Mann Ki Baat is a monthly radio programme of PM Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people of the country and abroad in his Mann Ki Baat programme at 11 am on Sunday. This will be his second radio address after assuming office for the second term. PM Modi on Sunday morning tweeted that he was looking forward to the Mann ki Baat programme today.

In his address last month, PM Modi stressed on need of the hour to conserve water as drought looms large in the country.

The Mann Ki Baat is a monthly radio programme of PM Narendra Modi. The programme is broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan. Besides, it is also streamed live on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, AIR and DD News. It will also be simultaneously broadcast on AIR’s website www.allindiaradio.gov.in. AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will be repeated at 8 PM.