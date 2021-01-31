PM Modi to address year’s first Mann Ki Baat at 11 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Mann Ki Baat 2021 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address this year’s first episode of Mann Ki Baat, monthly radio programme. The programme will be live on All India radio, DD and Narendra Modi Mobile App. Akashvani will broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. This comes just a day before the Budget 2021, which will be presented on Monday.

This episode of Mann Ki Baat also comes at a time when the Centre is facing stiff protests from farmers, some thousands of them have been protesting against the three farm laws enacted last year. In his radio address on November 29, the Prime Minister had defended the laws saying these reforms had opened new doors of possibilities for farmers.

He had said that the demands that had been made by farmers for years had been met. Prime Minister Modi said that after a lot of deliberation, the Parliament gave a legal form to the three agricultural reforms. “These reforms have not only served to unshackle our farmers but also given them new rights and opportunities,” he said.

PM Modi also said that in just a short span of time, these new rights had begun to ameliorate the woes of the farmers. Under these laws, he said, it was decided that all dues of the farmers should be cleared within three days of procurement, failing which, the farmer can lodge a complaint. Another notable aspect of this law is that the area Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has to ensure grievance redressal of the farmer within one month, he said.