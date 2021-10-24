Mann Ki Baat Key Highlights: Here’s what PM Modi said in his 82nd edition monthly radio broadcast

If you buy local, then your festival will also illuminate the house of a poor brother or sister, an artisan, a weaver, said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the nation in his 82nd edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme. During his address, PM Modi touched upon many topics including India’s vaccination drive, use of drones, an increasing number of women in police forces, the importance of cleanliness and being vocal for locals amid the festive season. PM Modi said that the nation is moving ahead with new energy after 100 crore vaccination landmark. Here are key highlights from PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat:

* Our vaccination drive’s success shows India’s capabilities, the strength of ‘sabka prayas’ mantra…The country is moving ahead with new energy & enthusiasm after 100 crore Covid vaccine doses landmark: PM Modi.

* PM Modi praised the rise in the number of women police personnel, saying it has jumped to over 2.15 lakh from 1.05 lakh in 2014.

* Paying his tribute to Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, PM Modi said, “Next Sunday, 31st October, is the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. On behalf of every listener of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, and on my behalf, I bow to the Iron Man…We celebrate 31st October as National Unity Day. We must associate with at least one activity that promotes national unity.”

* Next month, India will mark the Jayanti of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. His life taught us several things such as: Being proud of one’s own culture. Caring for the environment. Fighting injustice.

* Today, we mark UN Day. We recall India’s efforts for world peace and global wellness. India has always worked for world peace. This is seen in our contribution to the UN Peacekeeping forces. India is also working to make Yoga and traditional methods of wellness more popular.

* One of the things that are capturing people’s imagination is the usage of drones in India. Youngsters and the world of start-ups are very interested in this. subject…The drone sector was filled with too many restrictions and regulations. This has changed in recent times. The new drone policy is already showing great results: PM Modi.

* Cleanliness efforts are fully successful only when every citizen understands cleanliness as his responsibility. Right now on Diwali, we are all about to get involved in cleaning our house. But during this time we have to keep in mind that our neighbourhood along with our house is also clean…When I talk about cleanliness, please do not forget to get rid of Single-Use Plastic. So come, let us take a pledge that we will not let the enthusiasm of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan go down. Together we will make our country completely clean and keep it clean: PM Modi

* If so many festivals happen together then their preparations also start long before. All of you must have started planning for shopping from now on, but do you remember, shopping means ‘Vocal For Local’…If you buy local, then your festival will also illuminate the house of a poor brother or sister, an artisan, a weaver. I am sure that the campaign which we all have started together will be stronger this time in festivals: PM Modi.