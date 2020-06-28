Mann Ki Baat Live Update: PM Modi’s radio address today; likely to discuss Covid crisis, China border row

PM Modi Mann Ki Baat radio programme live updates

PM Modi Mann Ki Baat Updates: On the 66th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to discuss the coronavirus crisis and also the tensions with China following the violent faceoff in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred and several others injured. With the country slowly coming out of over three-month long lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the government is concerned over the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country. Covid-19 cases have crossed 5 lakh-mark in India with the national capital Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai emerging as the hotspots. PM Modi, in his last Mann Ki Baat programme on May 31, had asked people to exercise extra caution as the government announced a phase-wise reopening of economic activities across the country.