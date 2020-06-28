  • MORE MARKET STATS
Mann Ki Baat Live Update: PM Modi’s radio address today; likely to discuss Covid crisis, China border row

Updated: June 28, 2020 10:17:54 am

Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to speak on coronavirus crisis and the ongoing border tensions with China during the 66 edition of his Mann Ki Baat radio address.

PM Modi Mann Ki Baat Updates: On the 66th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to discuss the coronavirus crisis and also the tensions with China following the violent faceoff in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred and several others injured. With the country slowly coming out of over three-month long lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the government is concerned over the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country. Covid-19 cases have crossed 5 lakh-mark in India with the national capital Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai emerging as the hotspots. PM Modi, in his last Mann Ki Baat programme on May 31, had asked people to exercise extra caution as the government announced a phase-wise reopening of economic activities across the country.

    28 Jun 2020
    Coronavirus cases cross 5-lakh cases

    PM Modi's today's Mann Ki Baat comes in the backdrop of ever-rising coronavirus cases in the country. With over 5 lakh COVID-19 cases, India is now the fourth worst-affected country in the world after US, Brazil and Russia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to discuss India's response to the covid crisis and the way forward in his 'Mann Ki Baat'.

    28 Jun 2020
    What PM Modi said in his previous radio programme

    In his last Mann Ki Baat episode on May 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had advised people to be extra cautious as the government announced a phase-wise reopening of economic activities after months-long lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. He also credicted ‘people-driven’ fight behind the slower spread of the highly contagious disease in the country.

