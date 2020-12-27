  • MORE MARKET STATS

Last Mann Ki Baat of 2020: PM Modi addresses nation

By: |
Updated: Dec 27, 2020 11:17 AM

PM Modi, earlier this month, asked the countrymen to write about the year and what they expect from 2021 on the MyGov App and NaMo App.

narendra modi, pm modi, pm modi mann ki baat, last mann ki baat of 2020, modi monthly radio programme, mann ki baat live updatesPM Modi addresses nation one last time in 2020 with Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and started with 2021 greetings. This is his last radio show of the year. Akashvani is broadcasting the programme in regional languages after it has been live in Hindi on AlR, Narendra Modi app and DD.

PM Modi, earlier this month, asked the countrymen to write about the year and what they expect from 2021 on the MyGov App and NaMo App. “How would you sum up the year gone by? What do you look forward to the most in 2021? Share this, and more in the final Mann Ki Baat of 2020 on 27th December. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800,” tweeted the PM.

Related News

During his last Mann ki Baat, Modi talked about the new farm laws and said that it has opened new possibilities for farmers. These reforms have not only ended many bonds of farmers, but they have also got new rights, new opportunities too,” said Modi.

Here are updates from PM Modi’s last Mann Ki Baat of 2020:

  • PM Modi extends 2021 greetings, hails Corona Warriors in his address to nation
  • A huge change has begun in the minds of people of the country; citizens have started demanding India made products which is a big transformation within a year: PM Modi
  • PM Modi saluted the martyrdom of Guru Sri Tegh Bahadur Ji, Mata Gujri Ji, Sri Guru Govind Singh Ji and four saahebzade

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

mann ki baatNarendra Modi
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Last Mann Ki Baat of 2020 PM Modi addresses nation
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Voting underway for 2nd phase of gram panchayat elections in Karnataka
2Digital campaign against Centre’s farmer policy got huge response: TMC
3Resolution soon? Agitating farmers to resume talks with Modi govt on Tuesday