Last Mann Ki Baat of 2020: PM Modi addresses nation

PM Modi addresses nation one last time in 2020 with Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and started with 2021 greetings. This is his last radio show of the year. Akashvani is broadcasting the programme in regional languages after it has been live in Hindi on AlR, Narendra Modi app and DD.

PM Modi, earlier this month, asked the countrymen to write about the year and what they expect from 2021 on the MyGov App and NaMo App. “How would you sum up the year gone by? What do you look forward to the most in 2021? Share this, and more in the final Mann Ki Baat of 2020 on 27th December. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800,” tweeted the PM.

During his last Mann ki Baat, Modi talked about the new farm laws and said that it has opened new possibilities for farmers. These reforms have not only ended many bonds of farmers, but they have also got new rights, new opportunities too,” said Modi.

Here are updates from PM Modi’s last Mann Ki Baat of 2020: