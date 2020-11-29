  • MORE MARKET STATS
Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi addresses 18th episode of radio programme Mann Ki Baat 2.0

Updated: November 29, 2020 11:06:33 am

Mann Ki Baat Today LIVE Updates: The 18th episode of PM's Mann Ki Baat comes just a day after Prime Minister Modi undertook a three city tour to conduct an extensive review of the development and manufacturing process of coronavirus vaccine.

Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 18th episode of Mann Ki Baat 2.0. The radio programme is live on All India Radio, DD and Narendra Modi App. Akashvani will be broadcast in regional language immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The prime minister had addressed his last Mann Ki Baat on October 25.

The 18th episode of PM’s Mann Ki Baat comes just a day after Prime Minister Modi undertook a three city tour to conduct an extensive review of the development and manufacturing process of coronavirus vaccine. The prime minister visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune.

    11:06 (IST)29 Nov 2020
    Ancient idol of Devi Annapurna is being brought back from Canada: PM Modi

    PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat: Every Indian would feel proud to know that an ancient idol of Devi Annapurna is being brought back from Canada to India. Almost 100 years ago in 1913, this idol was stolen from a temple in Varanasi and smuggled out of the country. 

    11:05 (IST)29 Nov 2020
    PM shares a good news

    PM Modi starts this month's Mann Ki Baat with a good news, which pertains to India's rich culture. Today, a stolen idol of goddess Annpurna is being brought back to India from Canada.

