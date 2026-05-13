As India faces fresh austerity calls from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fuel conservation, using public transport, car-pooling and electric vehicles. PM Modi also urged citizens to reduce edible oil consumption to lower import dependence and called upon farmers to cut the use of chemical fertilisers and move towards natural farming practices amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict, a historical parallel emerges from the 2008-09 global financial crisis.

At that time, Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh led the country through one of the most severe economic downturns in decades, triggered by the collapse of the US sub-prime mortgage market. The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex fell more than 50% from its peak of 21,000 in January 2008. Foreign investors pulled out $12 billion in a single month (October 2008), and India’s GDP growth slowed from 9% in 2007-08 to 6.7% the following year, according to RBI data.

Instead of imposing strict across-the-board austerity, the UPA government under Singh adopted a balanced approach. It combined monetary easing, liquidity support, and targeted fiscal stimulus. This strategy helped India avoid a deep recession and achieve a strong recovery, with GDP growth rebounding to 8.5% by 2010-11.

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How the crisis hit India

The Lehman Brothers bankruptcy on September 15, 2008, triggered a worldwide credit freeze, rippling into India via trade slumps, investor panic and liquidity evaporation. Exports shrank 3.8% in 2008-09, manufacturing output stalled and an estimated 5 lakh jobs vanished in export-dependent sectors like textiles, gems and IT. Dr Manmohan Singh, the economist-turned-leader, addressed a tense Parliament on October 16, 2008, dissecting the turmoil, “This contraction produced a liquidity crisis in the system. The call money rate today is around 6.8 percent.”

He put spotlight on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) pre-emptive strikes- slashing the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) by around 425 basis points cumulatively (from 9% to 5.5%) between July and October 2008, unlocking over Rs 2 lakh crore for lending. The Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) eased by 1.5 percentage points, repo rates dropped 425 basis points to 4.75% by April 2009 (injecting Rs 5.6 lakh crore, or 9% of GDP) and RBI advanced Rs 25,000 crore under debt relief. These maneuvers stabilised inter-bank markets, curbed inflation initially and forestalled the credit crunch plaguing advanced economies.

Fiscal thrust: Three stimulus packages

Complementing RBI’s arsenal, Finance Minister P Chidambaram (during 2008-09) unveiled three stimulus packages from December 2008 to February 2009, aggregating Rs 1.86 lakh crore (3.5% of GDP)- a bold counter to contractionary forces.

Package I (December 7) hiked central plan spending 20% to Rs 2.43 lakh crore and trimmed CENVAT by 4%

Package II (January 2) funneled Rs 20,000 crore to infrastructure with excise concessions

Package III (February) added Rs 30,000 crore for flagship schemes like the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA)

Standout was the Rs 71,600 crore farm loan waiver for 4 crore small farmers, derided by critics as pre-2009 election largesse but hailed by Singh as crucial for sustaining rural consumption amid global export hits. The fiscal deficit surged from 2.7% of GDP in 2007-08 to 6% in 2008-09 (peaking at 6.5% including states in 2009-10), exacerbated by oil subsidies (post-$147/barrel crude spike), the Sixth Pay Commission’s Rs 1.2 lakh crore burden and fertilizers. To offset outflows, Manmohan Singh liberalised foreign institutional investor (FII) corporate bond limits from $3 billion to $6 billion and eased external commercial borrowings, drawing $25 billion inflows by mid-2009.

Controversies and swift recovery: Politics meets economics

The expansion drew Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fire as fiscally reckless, with inflation rebounding to 10% by mid-2009 fueling accusations of electoral engineering. Yet Manmohan Singh rebutted in his 2009 Independence Day (August 15) address, “We faced the global downturn with courage and conviction. Our economy has shown remarkable resilience.”

Vindication came rapidly- industrial production surged 17% year-on-year by April 2010, exports leaped 37% in 2010-11 and forex reserves swelled to $304 billion. India’s domestic banking strength (zero toxic asset exposure), conservative capital controls and dynamic provisioning buffered shocks; public debt hovered at 68% of GDP, exports at just 20%, affording maneuverability absent in export-reliant Asia, according to PIB and PMO reports.

Dr Manmohan Singh’s tenure exemplified calibrated intervention over dogmatic austerity- contrasting Europe’s 2010s belt-tightening that bred stagnation. Post-crisis, the 13th Finance Commission charted consolidation, paring deficits to 4.6% by 2011-12. Praised by the Asian Development Bank for leveraging fiscal space despite 11% aggregate deficits (center plus states), this era’s lessons endure: blend monetary agility with fiscal firepower, prioritise domestic buffers and act decisively without profligacy.