Manmohan Singh takes on PM Modi’s ‘self-praise, jumlas’: Highlights of Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet

Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet Highlights: Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh today attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for constant “self-praise and jumlas”. The former PM also attacked Modi government over the latter’s claim of doubling farmers income by 2022. Addressing the revamped meeting of revamped Congress Working Committee (CWC), Singh said doubling of farmers income would require a robust agricultural growth, which is not visible now. The statement comes after Prime Minister recently promised that his government is committed to helping the farmers double their income by the year 2022.

“Government’s claims of doubling farmers’ income by 2022 will require agriculture growth rate of 14 per cent, which is nowhere in sight,” Singh told CWC, according to ANI.

While extending his support to Rahul Gandhi, Singh said he will fully support him in restoring India’s social harmony and economic development. “I assure Rahul Gandhiji that we will fully support him in his onerous task of restoring India’s social harmony and economic development,” he said, rejecting the culture of constant “self praise and jumlas” (gimmicks) by PM Modi, as against solid policy framework for driving the engine of growth, Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala said.

Singh has been a vocal critic of Modi government’s economic policies. His strong statement after demonetisation was one of the prominent disagreement with the Modi government he has shown.

While addressing the gathering, Congress president Rahul Gandhi explained Congress as the voice of India which also the responsibility of country’s present and future. Gandhi also attacked BJP, saying the saffron party attacks institutions, Dalits, tribals, backwards, minorities and the poor.

“The new CWC is an institution comprising experience and energy and will act as a bridge between the past, present, and the future,” Gandhi said as he called upon Congressmen and women to rise and fight for India’s oppressed.

Addressing the CWC, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi said the reverse countdown of Modi government has begun. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rhetoric shows his “desperation” reflecting that the “reverse countdown” of the Modi government has begun, Sonia said to the gathering in New Delhi.

“Sonia Gandhi cautions about the reign of despair and fear heaped upon India’s deprived and poor. Points out that rhetoric of Modi shows his desperation reflecting that reverse countdown of Modi government has begun,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

Sonia Gandhi also said that to counter RSS’s organisational might and financial power, the opposition has to get together in strategic alliances and that personal ambitions should be kept aside.

Chairing the first meeting of the revamped CWC after becoming president of the party in December last, Rahul Gandhi said it was an institution comprising experience and energy.

Senior party leader P Chidambaram said that the Congress was strong in 12 states, “we can boost our number by three times to bring it to 150 seats. In the rest of the states, alliance with regional parties important.”

Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, Shakti Singh Gohil, Ramesh Chennithala in the CWC meeting said we should do a strategic alliance but the Party should remain at the centre of alliance and Rahul Gandhi should be the face of the alliance.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh said people are expressing confidence in Congress now.

Senior Congress leaders Janardan Dwivedi and Digvijay Singh did not attended the CWC meeting. Reportedly, they were invited to attend meeting. Rahul Gandhi had dropped both the leaders from CWC.