Manmohan Singh returns Narendra Modi’s ‘silent PM’ jibe, says he was not afraid of talking to the press

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh has lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he was never afraid of speaking to the press during his tenure as the premier of the country. In a sharp retort to ‘silent PM’ jibe often used by PM Modi and other BJP leaders, the veteran Congress leader said that he met the press on regular basis during his 10-year tenure. “People say I was a silent Prime Minister. I think these volumes speak for themselves. I would certainly like to say that I was not the Prime Minister who was afraid of talking to the press – I met the press regularly, and on every foreign trip I undertook, I had a press conference in the plane, or immediately after landing. So there are a large number of those press conferences whose results are also described (in the book),” Singh said at the launch of his book ‘Changing India’.

Ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the then BJP’s prime minsterial candidate Modi launched a blistering attack on Singh by mockingly dubbing him as “Maun Mohan Singh”. BJP leaders claimed that the compliment was given due to Singh’s “silence” over pivotal issues like inflation and corruption. Recently, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a dig at PM Modi for “not holding” a press conference since assuming the charge.

Singh has been very vocal about decisions taken by the incumbent government headed by PM Modi. During the campaign of the recently concluded assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi said UPA government was a remote-controlled one. However, Singh hit back saying he was not controlled by Sonia Gandhi.

Singh’s ‘Changing India’ is a five-volume book that captures the journey of Singh from an eminent economist, policymaker to Prime Minister.