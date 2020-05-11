Manmohan Singh health update: Former PM stable, under care at cardiac centre in AIIMS

Manmohan Singh admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). His condition is said to be stable. (File)

Manmohan Singh health condition: Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Sunday evening, is stable and currently under observation with specialists examining him, news agency ANI reported on Monday morning quoting sources.

The Congress leader was rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest pain. He was admitted to a ward at the cardio-neurosciences tower at about 8.45 pm under Dr Nitish Naik, a professor of cardiology at the AIIMS. Singh, 87, is still under observation at the cardio ward of the hospital, ANI reported, adding that he is being investigated further after he developed febrile reaction to new medication.

“He is being investigated to rule out other causes of fever. He is stable and under care at the Cardiothoracic Centre of AIIMS,” sources told the agency.

Singh’s office last night confirmed that he had been admitted to the hospital and doing fine.

Meanwhile, there was no official statement by AIIMS on Manmohan Singh’s health.

Singh is currently a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. He served as the Prime Minister of India for two terms between 2004 and 2014. In 2009, he underwent a successful coronary bypass surgery at the AIIMS.