  • MORE MARKET STATS

Manmohan Singh health: Former Prime Minister discharged from AIIMS

By: |
Published: May 12, 2020 1:48:07 PM

Former PM Manmohan Singh and senior Congress leader was admitted to AIIMS on Sunday evening after he complained of uneasiness.

manmohan singh healthManmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS. (File pic)

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to the AIIMS here after suffering reaction to a new medication, was discharged on Tuesday. The 87-year-old Congress leader was discharged around 12:30 pm, hospital sources said.

Singh was shifted to a private ward in the Cardio-Neuro tower on Monday night. He was also tested for COVID-19 and his results had come out negative, the sources said.

Related News

The Congress leader was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening after he complained of uneasiness.

The sources said that Singh had developed a reaction to a new medication and was admitted to AIIMS for observation and investigation.

Singh is currently a Member of Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. He was the prime minister between 2004 and 2014. In 2009, Singh underwent a successful coronary bypass surgery at the AIIMS.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Manmohan Singh health Former Prime Minister discharged from AIIMS
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Don’t allow rail, air travel in Tamil Nadu till May 31, K Palaniswami urges PM Modi
2Aarogya Setu: Personal data to be deleted in 180 days
3Covid-19 fight to be more targeted, PM signals focus shifting to economy