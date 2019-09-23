Manmohan Singh expresses concern with continued detention of P Chidambaram

Manmohan Singh questioned the probe only against the former finance minister in what has now become INX Media scam. (PTI)

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday said that he was concerned with the continued custody of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. He also questioned the probe only against the former finance minister in what has now become INX Media scam. Chidambaram is accused of granting illegal clearance for foreign investment to INX Media which later helped his son Karti Chidamabaram by doing business with him.

However, Manmohan Singh today said: “In our system of government, no decision can be taken by any single person. All decisions are collective decisions recorded in files. A dozen officers, including six secretaries to the government, examined and recommended the proposal. Minister Chidambaram approved the unanimous recommendation.” He further said that if the officers were not at fault, then how the minister who simply approved the recommendation can be accused of committing an offense.

‘If the Minister is liable for approving a recommendation, the whole system of government will collapse. We are confident, and we sincerely hope, that the courts will render justice in the case,’ the former prime minister said.

Earlier in the day, Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi met Chidambaram at Tihar Jail where he has been lodged. Both the senior leaders were accompanied by Karti Chidambaram. The former finance minister later asked his family to tweet on his behalf and said: “I am honoured that Smt. Sonia Gandhi and Dr. Manmohan Singh called on me today. As long as the Congress party is strong and brave, I will also be strong and brave.”

Chidambaram was sent to 14-day judicial custody on September 5. Last week on Thursday, his custody was extended by another two more weeks. He will now be in Tihar jail until October 3.