Manish Tewari’s cryptic tweet puts Congress in a fix, says ‘…if someone wants to push me out’

On Thursday, Tewari said he did not want to quit the Congress but if someone wanted to push him out, then it was a different thing.

Amid the continued exodus of leaders from the Congress, party leader and a member of the G-23 group Manish Tewari on Thursday night posted a cryptic tweet, in which he seemed to be criticising the Grand Old Party once again.

“Mei bolta hun to ilzam hai bagawat ka, mei chup rahun toh badi bebasi si hoti hai (If I speak, the charge is of rebellion, if I keep quiet then it is very helpless),” the Congress MP wrote a couplet of famous poet Bashir Badr in his tweet.

A day before, speaking about senior leader Ashwani Kumar’s resignation after spending 46 years in the party, Tewari said there may be some truth in what he wrote in his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and the same concerns have been raised by the G-23 in 2020.

“He is a good person, a very good lawyer who has excellent arguments. Something may be true in what he has said in his resignation letter. These concerns were brought to the notice of the party high command by the G23 group in 2020. But his eye is on a Rajya Sabha seat,” news agency PTI quoted Tewari as saying.

Tewari – a part of the G-23, a group of dissenting Congress leaders who have demanded organisational overhaul – has been openly criticising his party over the internal fissures in the party’s Punjab unit.

The Congress recently dropped Tewari from the list of star campaigners for the February 20 Assembly polls in Punjab. In a tweet slamming his party, he said: “I would have been pleasantly surprised if it would have been the other way around. The reasons are also no state secret.”