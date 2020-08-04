Manish Tewari welcomes Ram Mandir bhumi pujan amid Congress’ questions over event timing

Congress leader Manish Tewari welcomes Ram Mandir bhumi pujan.

Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP from Anandpur Sahib, Manish Tewari has extended greetings to the fellow citizens ahead of the Ram Mandir bhumi pujan, slated for August 5 (Wednesday).

Tewari, in a tweet, quoted the famous bhajan ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram..’ which was widely popularised by Mahatma Gandhi and coupled it with a picture of Lord Ram and goddess Sita.

“Many congratulations to the fellow citizens and devotees for the Ram Mandir bhumi pujan,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Tewari’s gesture comes amid criticism of the government by his own party over the timing of the Ram Mandir event. The remarks also signal a clear divide within the grand old party over the Ram Temple groundbreaking ceremony.

Tewari is not the first prominent face from the Congress party to openly welcome the Ram Mandir ceremony. Former Madhya Pradesh CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath is also holding a recital of ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ at his residence in Bhopal today. Nath in a video statement had said that he will recite the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on the eve of bhumi pujan for the prosperity of the people.

रघुपति राघव राजाराम,पतित पावन सीताराम सीताराम सीताराम,भज प्यारे तू सीताराम ईश्वर अल्लाह तेरो नाम, सब को सन्मति दे भगवान I राम मंदिर के भूमी पूजन पे सभी देश वासियों को और सभी श्रद्धालुओं को कोटी कोटी बधाईI pic.twitter.com/mwxhc7A6bV — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) August 4, 2020

He had said that the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is being constructed in Ayodhya with the consent of every Indian.

The Congress leadership — Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka have so far maintained silence on the Ram Mandir bhumi pujan even though the party leaders have been vocal on the matter. The comments by Tewari and Kamal Nath contradict their own party leader Digvijaya Singh’s remark wherein he had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone the ceremony in view of an ‘inauspicious muhurat’ — a reference made to the rising coronavirus cases in the country.

The bhumi pujan to begin the construction work for a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will take place on Wednesday. The temple will have five domes instead of the three envisaged earlier to accommodate more devotees. The construction work is likely to be completed before the next general elections in 2024.