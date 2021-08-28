Manish Tewari quotes Akbar Allahabadi after Navjot Singh Sidhu’s ‘Eint se Eint’ remark

Manish Tewari had also criticised the remarks made by Mali.

Congress MP and former Union Minister Manish Tewari today made a veiled attack on party leaders over Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s remark in which he had said that if he is not allowed to take decisions, he won’t spare anyone. Sharing Sidhu’s speech video on Twitter, Tewari quoted poet Akbar Allahabadi’s famous lines ‘ham aah bhi karte hain to ho jaate hain badnam, vo qatl bhi karte hain to charcha nahin hota’ (Even if we sigh, we become infamous, and even if they kill someone, there is no talk about it).

It may be recalled that Manish Tewari is one of the 23 Congress leaders, popularly called G23, who wrote to the party high command seeking reforms in the party for further strengthening it. Many senior Congress leaders have often criticised the G23 leaders for going public with their demands.

“I have told the party high command that if I succeed in winning people’s trust on ‘Punjab Model’ then I will ensure that Congress rules the state for next 20 years. However, if you don’t allow me to make decisions, I will not spare anyone (Main eint se eint baja dunga). I am not a person who keeps following others, I want decision making powers,” said Sidhu in Punjabi.

Reacting to Sidhu’s remark, Punjab Congress in charge and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat said that since Sidhu is Punjab Congress chief, if not him then who else has decision making powers. Rawat said that Sidhu is free to take decisions as per party’s constitution.

Sidhu’s remark came after he faced attacks from across the corners including opposition and Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh over the ‘anti-India’ remarks made by his advisers. One of his two advisers Malvinder Singh Mali had to resign after they faced backlash over Mali’s remark terming Kashmir as a separate country.

Manish Tewari had also criticised the remarks made by Mali. “I urge Harish Rawat, AICC Gen Secy I/C Punjab to seriously introspect that those who do not consider J&K to be a part of India & others who have ostensibly Pro Pakistan leanings should be a part of Punjab Congress. It mocks all those who shed blood for India,” said Tewari in a tweet.

I urge @harishrawatcmuk AICC Gen Secy I/C Punjab to seriously introspect that those who do not consider J&K to be a part of India & others who have ostensibly Pro Pakistan leanings should be a part of @INCPunjab

It mocks all those who shed blood for India.https://t.co/j6hDuZ35ci — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) August 23, 2021

When Rawat was asked today whether Sidhu’s remark is a sign of rebellion, Rawat said that it’s his style of speaking. “There is nothing like that, all of them are polite. They know what to do. Everyone has a style of speaking, it will be wrong to call it a rebellion,” said Rawat.

The crisis in Punjab Congress is far from over as neither Sidhu nor CM Amarinder Singh is ready to take a backseat. Rawat had already said that Congress will contest Punjab polls under the leadership of Amarinder Singh, a decision that has not gone well with the Sidhu camp.