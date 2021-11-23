Manish Tewari questions UPA govt’s response to 26/11, says inaction was a sign of weakness

Congress MP Manish Tewari has criticised the erstwhile UPA-I government for not actioning "a kinetic response in the days following India's 9/11" in his book.

“Happy to announce that my Fourth Book will be in the market shortly – ’10 Flash Points; 20 Years – National Security Situations that Impacted India’. The book objectively delves into every salient National Security Challenge India has faced in the past two decades,” Tewari said in. a tweet this morning promoting his book.

“There comes a time when actions must speak louder than words. 26/11 was one such time when it just should have been done. It, therefore, is my considered opinion that India should have actioned a kinetic response in the days following India’s 9/11,” an excerpt shared by the Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib reads.

Citing excerpts of Tewari’s new book, the BJP on Tuesday alleged that the grand old party-led UPA government put the national security at stake by not responding strongly after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said this confirms that the UPA government was “useless”.

Bhatia said Tewari’s book confirms that the “Congress-led UPA government was insensitive, useless and was even not concerned about national security”. The UPA government had put the national security at stake, he alleged.

BJP national spokesperson Amit Malviya also took to Twitter to slam the Congress. “Manish Tewari in his new book slams the UPA for weakness in the name of restrain post 26/11. Air Chief Marshal Fali Major is already on record saying IAF was ready to strike but UPA froze,” Malviya tweeted with a screenshot of a note with excerpts from the book’s publishers.

This week, the country will observe the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. As many as 166 people were killed in the attacks carried out by 10 Pakistani terrorists at different places in the city. The attacks began on November 26, 2008, and went on till November 29. Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist who was captured alive, was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.