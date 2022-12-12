Manish Tewari’s Bill in Lok Sabha: Reform EC appointments process, regulate internal functioning of political parties

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Manish Tewari has introduced a private member’s Bill in the Lok Sabha which seeks the formation of a high-level committee headed by the Prime Minister and consisting of the union home minister, Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Justice of India to select the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the Election Commissioners (ECs) and Regional Commissioners.

Citing a “growing concern” with regard to the “independence and autonomy” of the Election Commission, the Bill argues that the CEC and ECs be given a fixed term of six years and the Regional Commissioners be given a fixed term of three years from the dates of their respective appointments.

The tabling of this private member’s Bill comes at a time when the Supreme Court is hearing petitions on the need for reforms in the appointment of CEC and ECs.

Also Read: Supreme Court questions Centre over Arun Goel’s ‘lightning fast’ appointment as Election Commissioner

The Bill also proposes that the “regulation, monitoring and superintendence of internal functioning including but not limited to internal election of all registered political parties under the Representation of the People Act, 1951 shall be vested in the Election Commission”.

The Bill further says, “The Election Commission shall regulate, monitor and superintend the internal election of registered political parties…in accordance with their respective constitutions until a Model Internal Code is prescribed by the Election Commission.”

Introduced a Bill in Lok Sabha to provide an Independent Election Commission and external monitoring of internal organisational elections of political parties. pic.twitter.com/zVLyocY9xC — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) December 10, 2022

Meanwhile, a private member’s Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Friday by Communist Party of India (Marxist) member from Kerala, John Brittas, to “amend the Constitution of India to ensure transparency, neutrality and fairness in appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners” and sought formation of a committee headed by the CJI to select the election commissioners, reported The Indian Express.

Also Read: ‘Will ensure independence’: Supreme Court moots inclusion of CJI in consultative process for CEC appointment

The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022 by Brittas also envisages setting up a permanent independent secretariat of the EC.