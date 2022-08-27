Laughable that chaprasis of Congress leaders now are giving gyaan: Congress MP Manish Tewari

With the Congress reeling under a string of exits of high-profile leaders, party MP Manish Tewari has said that “self-introspection” is needed and that a “crack” seems to have appeared between India and Congress.

His comments come in the backdrop of party veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad tendering his resignation from the party, including its primary membership, on Saturday, and Anand Sharma quitting as chief of the “steering committee” of the party’s Himachal Pradesh unit, just ahead of the elections, stating that his “self-respect was non-negotiable” few days ago.

On Azad’s resignation letter, Tewari told ANI, “Don’t want to go into the merits of Azad’s letter, he would be in the best position to explain… But strange that people who don’t have capacity to fight a ward poll, were chaprasis of Congress leaders, are giving gyaan about the party. It is laughable.”

Referring to a meeting at Sonia Gandhi’s residence from 2020, MP from Punjab’s Anandpur Sahib said that a “crack” has developed between India and Congress.

“A crack seems to have appeared in the coordination between India and Congress that existed since 1885. A self-introspection is needed. I feel that had the consensus of the meeting at Sonia Gandhi’s residence on December 20, 2020 been executed, this situation wouldn’t have arrived,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

“Two years back, 23 of us wrote to Sonia Gandhi that the party’s situation is worrying and should be taken seriously. Congress lost all Assembly polls after that letter. If Congress and India thought alike, it seems either of them has started thinking differently,” Tewari added.

Tewari was part of the G-23 leaders who had written to party chief Sonia Gandhi in 2020 asking for sweeping changes in the organisation of the party.

In a blistering attack, Azad on Saturday targeted Rahul Gandhi in his resignation letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi.

Azad blasted Rahul for his “childish behaviour”, “glaring immaturity” and for letting a “coterie of inexperienced sycophants” run the party.