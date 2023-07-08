Manish Sisodia’s property attachment by ED has nothing to do with any scam: Arvind Kejriwal 

The two properties of Manish Sisodia attached by the ED have nothing to do with the “so-called liquor scam” which is an attempt to defame the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leaders, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, Kejriwal said the Enforcement Directorate had some TV channels air the news that Sisodia’s properties worth Rs 52 crore had been attached by it.

“We have been saying for the last one year that there is no scam. The Prime Minister is not able to digest AAP’s fantastic work in Delhi. His only objective is to create hurdles in the work of AAP through ED, CBI and police and defame AAP,” Kejriwal charged.

The AAP convener also said the two properties attached of his former deputy Sisodia were two flats -– one of them bought around 2004-05 for Rs 5 lakh and another for Rs 65 lakh in 2018. Besides, a bank account in Sisodia’s name with Rs 11 lakh in it too was attached by the ED.

“This has no connection with the so called liquor scam. These were already declared in Sisodia‘s election affidavit and his income tax returns,” he said. The whole liquor scam has been aimed at defaming the AAP and its leaders, Kejriwal added. The probe agency Friday issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach assets worth Rs 52.24 crore belonging to the liquor scam accused, including Sisodia and his wife.

The Delhi government had last year withdrawn its new excise policy 2021-22 after a CBI probe was launched into it on the allegations of irregularities by Delhi LG VK Saxena.Sisodia is currently in jail in connection with the alleged scam.