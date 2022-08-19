‘Manish Sisodia, world’s best Education minister’: Arvind Kejriwal lauds Deputy CM amid CBI raids; Sec 144 imposed

Hours after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s house was raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the excise regime change, several AAP workers were detained by the police as they gathered outside Sisodia’s house. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPc was imposed outside the minister’s residence. Reacting to this, the party workers warned that all attempts to stop them will fail

“They’re announcing that they’ve imposed Sec 144 here. Nobody raised slogans or misbehaved, we don’t what do they fear. The more they stop us, the bigger we’ll grow,” one worker present at the protest site said.

Also Read: What is the Delhi liquor policy case and why is Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under CBI scanner?

Meanwhile, in a press conference addressed today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked his workers to remain fearless and called it a ploy by the higher-ups to harass Sisodia for all the good work he has been doing. “CBI is doing its work, there is no need to be scared. We should let CBI do its work, they have an order from the top to hassle us. Obstacles will come but work won’t stop,” said Kejriwal.

Pointing out that several raids conducted on his party leaders, including him, turned futile in the past, Kejriwal said the current exercise against Sisodia will yield no results. “This isn’t the first raid. In the last 7 yrs, several raids were conducted on Manish Sisodia. Several false cases were lodged against him. Raids were conducted on me as well, on Satyendar Jain, on Kailash Gehlot – but nothing was found. They won’t get anything even now,” said the Delhi Chief Minister.

Pointing to a New York Times frontpage story, Kejriwal said that he found it ironical that CBI raided on a day when Sisodia was declared the world’s best education minister. “Today Manish Sisodia was declared the best Education Minister in the world but a CBI team reached his residence to conduct a raid. So, there’ll be a lot of obstacles. It wasn’t easy to appear on the front page of New York Times and bring an Education Revolution in Delhi,” said Kejriwal.

Other AAP leaders also took to Twitter to extend their support to Sisodia. Unfazed by the CBI raids on his party colleague’s house, AAP MP Raghav Chadha, while hailing Sisodia as “the hero of education revolution”, wrote, “The CBI raided the residence of Manish Sisodia at the behest of the BJP on the day when Delhi education model was appreciated and his photo appeared on the front page of America’s biggest newspaper – The New York Times.”

“Several raids were conducted over the last eight years, but nothing was found against us. They will not find anything this time as well,” he added.

“We welcome the CBI and we will cooperate with them. There have been raids in the past as well and they had not found anything. They will not find anything today either. But it is very unfortunate that there has been a CBI raid on the same day that the New York Times has a front page story on the good work done in Delhi’s schools under Sisodiaji,” AAP MLA from Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar Durgesh Pathak told The Indian Express, while adding, “There is only one purpose, Modiji is afraid of the Aam Aadmi Party and this is a way to try and suppress them. Modiji’s fight is not against corruption but against the party.”

Also Read: Use Delhi govt’s expertise in improving school education across the country, CM Kejriwal to Centre

AAP’s Burari legislator Sanjeev Jha took to Twitter and wrote, “Today, the picture of Delhi education model and Manish Sisodia was printed in America’s largest newspaper NYT. Central government sent CBI to @msisodia ji’s house. In the past also CBI raids have been conducted in the house of health minister and education minister to stop the good education and health system, but nothing was found.”