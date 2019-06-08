Manish Sisodia visits government schools to inspect construction activities

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Saturday visited five government schools to take stock of the ongoing construction activities there, officials said.

Sisodia, who is also the state education minister, had earlier visited several other schools in different parts of the national capital.

“Today I visited 5 Govt schools in Inderpuri, Naraina, Delhi Cantt, Rajokri & Ghitorni where 334 new classrooms are being constructed. Confident that we’ll wrap these up on time,” he posted on Twitter.

Sisodia had on June 4 visited several Delhi government schools to inspect the construction activities.

He had visited seven such government schools (six under construction and one constructed) on June 3 in Rohini.

With a few months to go for the Delhi Assembly polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Cabinet ministers are undertaking surprise checks at various places and also seeking feedback from the people.