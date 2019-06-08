Manish Sisodia visits government schools to inspect construction activities

By: |
Published: June 8, 2019 12:24:43 PM

Sisodia, who is also the state education minister, had earlier visited several other schools in different parts of the national capital.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, education minister, delhi government schools, state education minister, governement school Inderpuri, governement school Naraina, governement school Delhi Cantt, governement school Rajokri, governement school Ghitorni, Delhi government schools, Rohini, Delhi Assembly polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Saturday visited five government schools to take stock of the ongoing construction activities there, officials said.

Sisodia, who is also the state education minister, had earlier visited several other schools in different parts of the national capital.

“Today I visited 5 Govt schools in Inderpuri, Naraina, Delhi Cantt, Rajokri & Ghitorni where 334 new classrooms are being constructed. Confident that we’ll wrap these up on time,” he posted on Twitter.

Sisodia had on June 4 visited several Delhi government schools to inspect the construction activities.

He had visited seven such government schools (six under construction and one constructed) on June 3 in Rohini.

With a few months to go for the Delhi Assembly polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Cabinet ministers are undertaking surprise checks at various places and also seeking feedback from the people.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Manish Sisodia visits government schools to inspect construction activities
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition