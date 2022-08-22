Manish Sisodia, under CBI scanner in Delhi excise policy case, to visit poll-bound Gujarat today

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was recently named as the prime accused in the excise policy case by the CBI in its FIR, will on Monday accompany Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on a two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat. The top leaders from the party will reach Ahmedabad today and address a town hall gathering in Himmatnagar, followed by an address in Bhavnagar on Tuesday.

“On Monday, Manish ji and I will go to Gujarat for two days to guarantee education and health. Like Delhi, Gujarat will also have good schools, good hospitals and Mohalla clinics. Everyone will get free and good education and good treatment. People will be relieved, we will also interact with youth,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal’s statement comes a day after the central probe agency conducted a 14-hour search at Sisodia’s residence in Delhi and seized several documents and electronic gadgets, including Sisodia’s computer and cell phone. After the raids, Sisodia maintains that he is likely to be arrested within the next few days, claiming that he is being targeted by the BJP-led central government for the good work being done by the Kejriwal cabinet in the national capital. According to reports, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will file a money-laundering case under several provisions of the PMLA Act after the CBI claimed that kickbacks to the tune of crores were received by Sisodia’s close associates from the liquor licensees. On Sunday, the CBI refuted Sisodia’s claims of a Look Out Notice issued against his name. The CBI clarified that lookout circulars were issued only against the private individuals named in the case.

Kejriwal’s campaign in Gujarat has also received a lot of flak from the BJP as the Supreme Court hears a PIL to de-recognise political parties offering freebies in their poll manifestos. As the debate intensifies between freebies and welfare schemes, Kejriwal has promised free education in government schools, free electricity and water in Gujarat if the party is elected to power.